Meghan Markle’s mum steps out in sweet jewellery honouring her grandchildren Archie and Lilibet

Meghan Markle’s mum Doria Ragland has been pictured wearing a sweet necklace that honours her grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Doria Ragland stepped out in a lovely gold necklace engraved with the names of her two grandchildren, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The sweet gold jewellery got royal fans talking on social media, sharing how sweet they thought the grandmother's sentimental necklace was.

In other royal news, The best parenting rules we’ve learnt from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Even if you're a royal, when it comes to raising your children, it's likely that you'll be relying on your own parents to lend a helping hand here and there. With the rising cost of raising a child as well as increasing average childcare costs, unless you currently qualify for the 30 hours free childcare, it can be difficult, near impossible, to manage everything on your plate.

Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle's mum, has been helping her daughter and son-in-law, Prince Harry, to bring up their two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who won't be getting anymore siblings for one poignant reason, since the royal couple moved across the pond and settled in LA. Doria is the children's sole grandparent, though that may change as Meghan Markle reportedly wants her children to have a relationship with their grandpa King Charles ‘now, more than ever’ and Archie has begun ‘asking about his grandfather’ leading Harry to second guess his decision to split from his family.

The grandmother has been seen lending a helping hand, which many people in the UK believe grandparents should be paid to do by the government, and her love for the two royal youngsters is evident not just in her happy demeanour, but in the sweet jewellery she just debuted at the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards.

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images)

Doria, 66, attended the awards ceremony in New York alongside Meghan and Harry as Meghan picked up an award celebrating her "lifelong advocacy for women and girls." The grandmother looked stunning in a reserved black mini dress that featured elegant sheer balloon sleeves and a deep V-neck, but it was her choice of necklace that really got royal fans talking.

Around her neck, Doria wore a dainty gold chain with a circular gold pendant at the bottom. From afar, the piece looked sweet but not all that interesting until royal fans zoomed in and realised that the pendant appeared to be engraved with something.

The Instagram account @whatmeghanwore, who share where royal fans can buy clothing seen on Meghan Markle, took to the social media app to share the hidden meaning behind the jewellery. They posted a picture of the necklace with the caption, "It looks like Doria wore a charm with 'Archie & Lilibet' hand engraved on it."

(Image credit: NETFLIX)

The comments under the post were soon filled with excited fans sharing how sweet the sentimental jewellery was. One fan wrote, ""I love it when grandmothers wear jewellery with their grandchildren’s names on it," while another said, "What a sweet memento of her beautiful grandchildren! Lovely."

Another royal fan shared her own heartwarming connection to a similar jewellery story, sharing, "My grandmother had a charm bracelet with eight charms with the names of her eight grandchildren."