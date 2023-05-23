Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won’t have any more children for this one poignant reason
The royal couple are unlikely to add a third child to their family
According to resurfaced comments made by Prince Harry back in 2019, him and Meghan Markle are unlikely to be having any more children and the reason is completely understandable.
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's family is complete with their two children and the couple are unlikely to have another baby for one very poignant reason.
- In resurfaced comments made by the Prince, he shared that the couple will have two children 'maximum' because of his concerns for the future of our planet.
- In other royal news, Kate Middleton reveals sweet insight into how Prince Louis spends his school days.
It's not just royal fans who have learnt invaluable parenting rules from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but also the Prince's family. For example. Princess Beatrice, who's second child is due to arrive this summer, has taken inspiration from her cousin and decided to raise her children to be ‘eco conscious.’
But the environment is more than just an interest for Prince Harry. The values of environmentalism have been instilled in him from a young age thanks to his father King Charles' interest in climate change. Now, his passion for saving the planet touches every aspect of his life and it has even impacted how many children he plans to have.
In a resurfaced interview with Vogue that Harry took part in back in 2019 alongside conservationist Dr Jane Goodall, he revealed that he will not be having any more children due to his concerns for the future of our planet.
He told the publication, "It does make it different. I think, weirdly, because of the people that I’ve met and the places that I’ve been fortunate enough to go to, I’ve always had a connection and a love for nature. I view it differently now, without question. But I’ve always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a children…”
Dr Goodall interjected, jokingly commenting, “not too many!” To which Harry then replied, “Two, maximum!"
He continued, "But I’ve always thought this place is borrowed. And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation.”
Similarly, in a video for WaterBear Network, Harry detailed how becoming a father has heightened his desire to save the planet and ensure future generations can find joy in the environment.
Solidifying his stance on his 'two maximum' rule, he said, "The moment you become a father everything really does change because then you start to realise, well, what is the point in bringing a new person into this world when they get to your age and it's on fire?
"We can't steal their future. We really can't. That's not the job we're here for. I've always believed that hopefully we can leave the world in a better place than when we found it."
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
