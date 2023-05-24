Meghan Markle reportedly wants her children to have a relationship with their grandpa King Charles ‘now, more than ever’

Meghan Markle reportedly wants her and Prince Harry's two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to have a relationship with their grandpa King Charles III ‘now, more than ever.’

Meghan Markle 'doesn’t want any more rifts' in the Royal Family and 'wants her children to know their grandfather' King Charles III.

The poignant reason for this is that her children will never know their other grandfather, Meghan's long-estranged dad Thomas Markle.

In other royal news, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won’t have any more children for this one poignant reason.

Family life always has its difficulties, especially when it comes to dealing with the in-laws. Add the minor fact of being a Royal Family into that and every rift can easily grow into full-blown chaos. The current 'tension' within The Firm is said to be being caused by Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are causing arguments by prioritising 'family time' over royal engagements, but the long-standing chaos caused by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is still the most poignant cloud hanging over the family's head.

We've watched as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who we've learnt so many parenting rules from, drift ever-further from the once close-knit family unit and have been privy to some of the disagreements both sides would likely have preferred to be kept behind close doors.

But now it appears that Meghan Markle has had a change of heart. While it has long been believed that the Duchess wished to have nothing to do with the royal family, inside sources have now revealed that, in fact, the complete opposite is true.

According to insiders who spoke to Page Six, Meghan desperately wants her and Prince Harry’s two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilbet, whose new royal titles were officially confirmed earlier this year, to have a relationship with their grandfather King Charles III.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) A photo posted by on

One insider told Page Six, “There is now, more than ever, a willingness to try and have a relationship. Meghan doesn’t want any more rifts. She wants her children to know their grandfather, Charles, particularly when they are not going to know their other grandfather [Meghan's long-estranged father, Thomas Markle].”

Meghan has made it clear that there will be no reconciliation with her father, a fact Prince Harry has previously shared he feels particularly guilty over even though Meghan personally turned down the opportunity of re-connecting many times, but it appears there is still hope to build a bridge between her, her and Harry's children and Prince Harry's family.

Despite the long history of their disagreements and olive branches being both offered and ignored on both sides, as Archie and Lilibet grow up, with Archie having celebrated his fourth birthday on the same day as King Charles III Coronation and as Lilibet's second birthday is just around the corner, it's likely that the pair are curious about their overseas relatives and may be asking more about their grandparents.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) A photo posted by on

And there is hope that Meghan's wishes will be answered. When the news broke that Meghan would not be attending the King's Coronation, instead staying at home in LA to celebrate Archie's birthday with an 'intimate' star-studded party, the King was said to have been "very disappointed."

An insider told The Sun at the time, "The King is happy that Harry, his son, who he calls his 'darling boy' will be at the Abbey. He wanted him there. It is sad, he is very disappointed that he won't see Meghan or his grandchildren but understands the situation."

The last time the King got to meet with his grandchildren was during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022, marking a reunion with Archie and the first ever time he met Lilibet.

Speaking to Hello!, an insider shared that the meeting was 'very emotional' and that the then Prince Charles and his wife Camilla were 'thrilled' to spend time with the youngsters. They said, "The Prince, of course, hasn’t seen his grandson Archie for a bit of time and so it was very, very, very special to have some time with him.

"He hadn’t met Lili, his granddaughter, and so to meet her was very emotional, a very, very wonderful thing."