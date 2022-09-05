Prince Harry and Meghan fly ‘commercial’ to the UK but miss ‘last chance’ to see the Queen

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly flown back to the UK on a commercial flight but are not expected to reunite with the Queen.

After facing backlash over private jet use, Prince Harry and Meghan have returned to the UK on a commercial flight.

The couple are set to attend two charity events during their stay but reportedly still have no plans to reunite with the Firm (opens in new tab) .

. This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after the Queen revealed her wish to go unnoticed as she recounted the 'most memorable' night of her life (opens in new tab) .

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have landed in the UK (opens in new tab) after reportedly flying on a commercial plane, returning for the first time since the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, but despite there being no plans of a royal reunion, some fear it could be their ‘last chance’ to see her.

The Queen is still in Scotland for her summer break which has so far, been fraught with health issues - with Her Majesty still struggling with her mobility. During her stay, she’s not only been forced to miss the Highland Games (opens in new tab) but also appoint the new PM at her Balmoral residence (opens in new tab), instead of the traditional location of Buckingham Palace.

This has sparked fears that Harry and Meghan’s trip could be one of their final opportunities to visit the 96-year-old monarch.

Sharing her thoughts on their return, the editor of the Mail on Sunday (opens in new tab), Charlotte Griffiths said, “I think they've got themselves into a position where this could be their last chance, I hope it's not, to visit the Queen in Balmoral and they might have lost it because of their own publicity.”

She also added that the pair could find the thought of a meeting 'too embarrassing' following Meghan’s bombshell interview with the Cut and Harry’s upcoming memoir. The release of which is still delayed due to deliberation over its 'truth bombs'.

The couple has returned to attend two charity events in the UK, before jetting off to Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event.

And so far, the Sussexes have no plans to reunite with any royal family member, despite staying nearby Prince William and Kate, at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. With the Queen also still in Scotland, this makes the possibility of them meeting with her even more unlikely.