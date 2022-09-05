Prince Harry and Meghan fly ‘commercial’ to the UK but miss ‘last chance’ to see the Queen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have touched back down in the UK

Prince Harry Meghan Markle UK - The Queen and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle side by side in a Goodto template
(Image credit: Getty Images / Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/ )
Naomi Jamieson
By Naomi Jamieson
published

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly flown back to the UK on a commercial flight but are not expected to reunite with the Queen.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have landed in the UK (opens in new tab) after reportedly flying on a commercial plane, returning for the first time since the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, but despite there being no plans of a royal reunion, some fear it could be their ‘last chance’ to see her. 

The Queen is still in Scotland for her summer break which has so far, been fraught with health issues - with Her Majesty still struggling with her mobility. During her stay, she’s not only been forced to miss the Highland Games (opens in new tab) but also appoint the new PM at her Balmoral residence (opens in new tab), instead of the traditional location of Buckingham Palace.

This has sparked fears that Harry and Meghan’s trip could be one of their final opportunities to visit the 96-year-old monarch. 

Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch the RAF flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, as members of the Royal Family attend events to mark the centenary of the RAF on July 10, 2018 in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Chris Jackson)

Sharing her thoughts on their return, the editor of the Mail on Sunday (opens in new tab), Charlotte Griffiths said, “I think they've got themselves into a position where this could be their last chance, I hope it's not, to visit the Queen in Balmoral and they might have lost it because of their own publicity.”

She also added that the pair could find the thought of a meeting 'too embarrassing' following Meghan’s bombshell interview with the Cut and Harry’s upcoming memoir. The release of which is still delayed due to deliberation over its 'truth bombs'.

The couple has returned to attend two charity events in the UK, before jetting off to Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Karwai Tang/WireImage)

And so far, the Sussexes have no plans to reunite with any royal family member, despite staying nearby Prince William and Kate, at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. With the Queen also still in Scotland, this makes the possibility of them meeting with her even more unlikely.

Prince Harry Meghan Markle
