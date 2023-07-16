Meghan Markle’s rumoured Hollywood project with sweet link to mother-in-law Princess Diana

Meghan Markle is rumoured to be returning to her acting career with a huge Hollywood project that has a sweet link to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana.

Meghan Markle has been tipped to land a major role in the upcoming sequel to the 1992 hit film The Bodyguard.

The project has a sweet link to Meghan's late mother-in-law Princess Diana who was reportedly offered the leading role in the original film but never took it.

Meghan Markle is reportedly gearing up to make her return to acting. Before her engagement to Prince Harry and subsequent induction into life as a working royal, Meghan was best known for her role as Rachel Zane in Suits. But the Duchess never completely stepped away from the screen and, since leaving the Royal Family back in 2020 and moving to LA, she has been part of a number of small screen projects, including providing the voiceover for Disney's Elephant.

But, if the reports are true, we could be set to see Meghan in a Hollywood blockbuster that would mark a sensational return to the silver screen.

According to The Express, Meghan could soon be landing a role in the rumoured sequel to the 1992 hit film The Bodyguard - and the movie has a sweet link to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana.

The late Whitney Houston starred in the film alongside Kevin Costner, with the plot following a former secret service agent as he falls in love with the singer.

But while Whitney Houston was amazing in the movie, we can't help but wonder if the film would have been even more brilliant if the leading role went to the reported first choice of actress - Princess Diana.

Yes, Princess Diana was allegedly once offered the role of Rachel Marro, but she never took it.

Three decades since its release, Kevin Costner is reportedly pushing for a sequel and an inside source has suggested that we could be seeing Meghan take the starring role. The insider told New Idea magazine, "The only thing Kevin loves more than an underdog like Meghan is a box office hit."

The source isn't the only one hinting at a sequel as, back in 2012, Kevin himself teased that a second film was possibly in the works. He simply said, "The studio liked the idea of doing a Bodyguard 2."

While we never got to see Kevin Costner and Princess Diana share the silver screen, they did have a private friendship and Costner spoke out about how he approached the late Princess to star in The Bodyguard.

He told PEOPLE Magazine, "I just remember her being incredibly sweet on the phone, and she asked the question, ‘Are we going to have, like a kissing scene?' She said it in a very respectful way.

"I said, 'Yeah. There’s going to be a little bit of [kissing], but we can make that okay too.'"

However, Diana wasn't all too keen on the idea. Retelling her reaction, Kevin shared that she replied saying, "Look, my life is maybe going to become my own at some point. Go ahead and do this script, and when it's ready I'll be in a really good spot."