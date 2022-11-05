Mike Tindall’s bad habit that wife Zara fears will annoy his I’m A Celeb campmates

Zara Phillips has warned her husband to watch out for the noisy habit while in camp

Mike Tindall
Mike Tindall has revealed that he fears his bad habit will infuriate his I’m A Celebrity (opens in new tab) campmates just as it annoys his wife, Zara Phillips, at home.

With all the terrifying and disgusting challenges likely awaiting him in the jungle, Mike Tindall's biggest fear about joining I'm A Celeb is a little more mundane.

Speaking to The Sun, Mike revealed that his biggest worry is that he will infuriate his fellow I’m A Celebrity campmates with his noisy eating habits, admitting that his wife Zara despises the sound and has warned him to watch his unrefined manners while in camp.

Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall

Mike, 44, shared, “Zara’s biggest worry is how loud I am when I eat. She will be very happy if someone comments about how loud I breathe when I eat because it’s always a point that she brings up.

“But when your nose has been mangled as much as mine has - it is just a byproduct. Zara told me to go and be myself, which is all you can be. She said to go enjoy yourself and be yourself."

The sound his wife oh-so despises comes as a result of the at least eight times the rugby star has broken his nose throughout his sporting career - ouch. 

The I'm A Celeb cast 2022

While Mike has his reservations, one thing he needn't worry about is feeling at home. Australia is where Mike first met Zara during the 2003 Rugby World Cup and he is glad to be returning to a country that he knows and loves.

Mike told The Sun, “Obviously, it’s difficult [leaving the family], but the saving grace is going to a country that we know very well, and Zara understands and gets it and that makes it a lot easier.”

