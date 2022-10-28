Mike Tindall breaks silence on whether he got permission from King Charles for I’m A Celeb stint

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Mike Tindall broke his silence on whether he received the green light from King Charles to go on I’m Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here as he landed in Australia for the show.

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here (opens in new tab) is set to return to the Australian jungle on November 6th, and will see the royal family’s Mike Tindall take on the bushtucker trials.

is set to return to the Australian jungle on November 6th, and will see the royal family’s Mike Tindall take on the bushtucker trials. The father-of-three has now landed in Australia and was asked whether the royal family was on board with his involvement.

After being confirmed as one of the many stars joining the I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2022 lineup (opens in new tab), Mike Tindall has broken his silence over whether he got permission to enter the jungle from The Firm.

The rugby pro, who is married to Zara Tindall (opens in new tab), has now officially landed in Australia to take part in the reality show, which will air on November 6th. He will be joining the likes of Love Island’s Olivia Attwood and Radio X host Chris Moyles, as they endure jungle life and battle in the bushtucker trials (opens in new tab) for stars, which equal a meal in camp.

Mike Tindall’s involvement makes him the first-ever royal to ever take part in the show and now he’s spoken out for the first time about whether he received the ‘ok’ to go, from King Charles.

According to the Mirror (opens in new tab), when asked if he’d sought permission from the royal family, Mike said, “It’s not something I need to tell you though is it."

He then added that while he thinks he’ll struggle with getting ‘hangry’ on the camp's rice and beans rations, “It should be good fun, why not? It is always worth a go isn't it?"

During the conversation, it was also hilariously pointed out to him that he could very well be crowned ‘King of the Jungle’ before King Charles’ coronation, to which he laughed and said, “I am not really thinking about that to be honest.”

Mike then revealed that Australia actually holds a special place in his heart, as it’s where he met his wife, Zara and admitted that he’ll miss the family while he’s away.

He said, “This will probably be the longest time I have been away and then not having communication, that will be the hardest bit. But also you get your head around what you are doing and try to win some stars. I want to win stars because I want to eat.”

Catch the former rugby pro on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here on ITV, Sunday 6th November at 9pm.