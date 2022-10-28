Mike Tindall breaks silence on whether he got permission from King Charles for I’m A Celeb stint

Mike Tindall has spoken out about his appearance on I’m A Celebrity for the first time, as he lands in Australia

Mike Tindall smiling as he looks on prior to the Allianz Premier 15s Final match between Harlequins Women and Saracens Women at Kingsholm Stadium on May 30, 2021 in Gloucester, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images / David Rogers)
Naomi Jamieson
By Naomi Jamieson
published

Mike Tindall broke his silence on whether he received the green light from King Charles to go on I’m Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here as he landed in Australia for the show. 

After being confirmed as one of the many stars joining the I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2022 lineup (opens in new tab), Mike Tindall has broken his silence over whether he got permission to enter the jungle from The Firm

The rugby pro, who is married to Zara Tindall (opens in new tab), has now officially landed in Australia to take part in the reality show, which will air on November 6th. He will be joining the likes of Love Island’s Olivia Attwood and Radio X host Chris Moyles, as they endure jungle life and battle in the bushtucker trials (opens in new tab) for stars, which equal a meal in camp.

Mike Tindall’s involvement makes him the first-ever royal to ever take part in the show and now he’s spoken out for the first time about whether he received the ‘ok’ to go, from King Charles.

According to the Mirror (opens in new tab), when asked if he’d sought permission from the royal family, Mike said, “It’s not something I need to tell you though is it."

He then added that while he thinks he’ll struggle with getting ‘hangry’ on the camp's rice and beans rations, “It should be good fun, why not? It is always worth a go isn't it?"

During the conversation, it was also hilariously pointed out to him that he could very well be crowned ‘King of the Jungle’ before King Charles’ coronation, to which he laughed and said, “I am not really thinking about that to be honest.”

Mike then revealed that Australia actually holds a special place in his heart, as it’s where he met his wife, Zara and admitted that he’ll miss the family while he’s away.

Zara and Mike Tindall smiling together as they attend attend day 4 'Gold Cup Day' of the Cheltenham Festival 2020 at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 13, 2020 in Cheltenham, England. (

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Max Mumby/Indigo)

He said, “This will probably be the longest time I have been away and then not having communication, that will be the hardest bit. But also you get your head around what you are doing and try to win some stars. I want to win stars because I want to eat.”

Catch the former rugby pro on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here on ITV, Sunday 6th November at 9pm.