Princess Beatrice's husband shares hilarious reaction to Mike Tindall joining I'm a Celebrity 2022

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Beatrice's husband has shared his reaction to Mike Tindall's upcoming appearance on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! 2022, becoming the first member of the Royal Family to publicly address the ex-rugby player's reality TV debut.

Princess Beatrice's husband has spoken out about Mike Tindall's upcoming participation in I'm A Celebrity 2022, becoming the first member of the Royal Family to publicly address the news.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shared his thoughts about the ex-rugby player's reality TV debut on Instagram on Thursday.

In other royal news, Kate Middleton’s secret parenting trick she uses when George, Charlotte, and Louis are misbehaving.



Princess Beatrice's husband has shared his reaction to Mike Tindall joining the I'm A Celebrity 2022 cast (opens in new tab) - and let's just say, we don't think he'll be following in the ex-rugby player's footsteps.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi became the first member of the Royal Family to publicly address the 44-year-old's participation in the ITV reality show on Thursday, much to the delight of royal fans.

The English property developer, who has been married to Princess Beatrice since 2020, posted a series of emojis - including a snake, a spider, a caterpillar, and a cockroach - in the comment section below Mike's Instagram announcement that he'd be competing in the show. Edoardo also added a sickly-looking green face, suggesting he probably wouldn't sign up for the reality series himself.

A post shared by Mike Tindall (@mike_tindall12) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Mike Tindall, who's been married to the Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall since 2011, will make history on November 6 as the first-ever royal to appear on I'm A Celebrity. It was confirmed on October 28 that the retired athlete would be joining this year's season, after weeks of speculation about his participation.

Mike Tindall broke his silence on whether he got permission from King Charles (opens in new tab) for I’m A Celeb stint last week, shortly after arriving in Queensland, Australia to begin filming the show. He also spoke about his fears of getting 'hangry' at camp and predicted that he'll be nominated to do many of the Bushtucker trials - which are rewarded with food - because of his sporty background.

(Image credit: Getty)

Despite these concerns, Mike is keeping a positive attitude as he prepares for the potentially life-changing challenge.

"It should be good fun, why not? It is always worth a go isn't it?" he said.

The businessman went on the reveal that the distance from his wife and their kids would likely be the most difficult aspect of his I'm A Celebrity 2022 stint. Mike and Zara Tindall, who live in the palatial Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire, share three young children, Mia, 8, Lena, 4, and Lucas, 1.

"This will probably be the longest time I have been away and then not having communication that will be the hardest bit," he admitted.