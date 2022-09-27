Mike Tindall reflects that the ‘world has lost a grandmother’ in Queen Elizabeth in sweet podcast tribute

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Mike Tindall has reflected that the “world has lost a grandmother” following Queen Elizabeth’s passing as he opened up in a sweet podcast tribute.

The late Queen’s grandson-in-law Mike Tindall has discussed the “emotional” past few weeks after her passing at Balmoral.

He expressed his belief that her loss is being felt across the globe and shared how his wife Zara had a “real bond” with Her Majesty.

Whilst the Royal Family’s official mourning period has now drawn to an end, they will continue to grieve and reflect upon the extraordinary life and legacy of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. The Queen’s children, grandchildren (opens in new tab) and several of her great-grandchildren (opens in new tab) have come together during the past few weeks since her passing, with many of these key royals sharing powerful tributes to Her Majesty.

Now the husband of Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall (opens in new tab), Mike Tindall has reflected that the “world has lost a grandmother” as he paid tribute to the Queen on his podcast, The Good, The Bad and The Rugby.

(Image credit: Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Titled HM The Queen: GBR’s Reflection, the new episode’s description declared that this instalment comes ahead of the official start of season 3 and is a “special episode of reflection” where the hosts pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth.

Asked how he’s been, Mike explained to his fellow hosts that the past few weeks were “sad, emotional, but happy”. The retired rugby star added that it was in “some ways amazing” as they saw “the family come so close together overnight” following the sad announcement that Queen Elizabeth had died at Balmoral (opens in new tab) in Scotland.

“You never predict it. A 96-year-old lady, you know at some point it’s going to happen but you’re never ready for when it does and I’m not even a direct family member in terms of blood,” Mike said.

A post shared by The Good The Bad & The Rugby (@goodbadrugby) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

He continued, "Watching what my wife Zara had to go through, obviously she loved the Queen beyond everything else. Their connection with horses, same with the Princess Royal, they had a real bond around that.”

Whilst members of The Firm (opens in new tab) have lost their mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Mike suggested that Her Majesty was, in a way, also a grandmother to people across the whole globe.

“What really blew me away was how the country, how the world - you know, they invited 180 foreign dignitaries and all 180 said yes and turned up,” he said, before later going on to add, "It's like the world has lost their grandmother in some way."

(Image credit: Photo by Ben Birchall-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The podcast host paid his respects to the Queen at her funeral and committal service and he was also present as her coffin arrived to Lie-In-State at Westminster Hall earlier that week. Following her passing, Mike Tindall paid tribute to the Queen with a heartbreaking drawing of a corgi - a breed long associated with the monarch.

Now as Mike Tindall has reflected on these “emotional” past few weeks as the royal mourning period ended, it's incredibly moving that he also honored the impact she made around the world as Queen.