The surprisingly normal way Prince William and Kate Middleton travel to Balmoral with their family that breaks royal protocol
The family have just arrived in Scotland for their Summer holidays
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Prince William and Kate Middleton's preferred form of transport to get their family to Balmoral Castle in Scotland is a surprising departure from normal royal standards and actually breaks royal protocol.
- The Wales family travelled to Scotland last year on an economy flight, surprising passengers as Kate Middleton looked after Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis throughout the duration of the journey.
- Prince William and Prince George travelled separately to the family, breaking royal protocol as heirs are not allowed to travel alongside one another.
- In other royal news, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis don’t eat with their parents at formal events for this sort-of understandable reason.
The Royal Family are on holiday. Their annual trip to Balmoral is well underway as King Charles and Queen Camilla host the family at the stunning Scotland property for the first time since the Queen's death last year.
The trip is set to be filled with fun and will allow the family to let their hair down, even though there is reportedly some tension between William and Kate and the rest of their family over their recent two-month break from royal duties.
But before the family can all be together, partaking in many fun and long-standing traditions during their Scottish stay, everyone has to first get to Scotland and William and Kate's preferred mode of transport is eco-friendly, down-to-earth and also breaks royal protocol.
Last year, Kate was spotted on an economy flight to Scotland with Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, four, sitting beside her. A royal fan who was on the same flight as the Princess took to TikTok after they had landed to share her exciting experience.
In the video which showed no glimpse of Kate or her kids to respect their privacy, the passenger recounted her story. She said, "[Kate] got up halfway through the flight to get her daughter's iPad. And yes she was stunning, even gave me a smile while looking back at the row behind her to talk to her son."
While Kate battled the airport, Prince William and Prince George, ten, travelled separately from the rest of the family, breaking the strict royal rule that two heirs to the throne should never travel together. However, William has bended this rule on multiple occasions since Prince George was born and it doesn't seem likely that he'll start to follow the royal rule anytime soon as he continues to prioritise his children over his royal duties.
No matter how the Royal Family are travelling, they're doing it in style as, according to reports in HELLO! Magazine, the royals all have monogrammed luggage. In 2011 during a trip to Australia, the publication reports that Prince William was carrying luggage marked with the letter W and a crown, while Princess Charlotte was recently spotted with an exact copy of the bag marked instead with a C.
Kate doesn't appear to be a fan of the formal luggage style and reportedly has a collection of different bags and suitcases to chose from depending on her mood. But, whichever bags she and her family are carrying, you can be sure that they're organised as the royal reportedly has an organised luggage tag system with a different coloured label for each family member.
Goodto Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘prioritise’ taking ‘long summer holidays’ with their kids despite it ‘raising eyebrows’ within The Firm and it’s all thanks to Prince William’s childhood
“There aren’t many families able to have 12 or 13 weeks with their children on all of their school breaks’
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
12 back-to-school brands you've never heard of (but are about to fall in love with)
Try resisting these cute and quirky back-to-school brands and their adorable items. Go on, try.
By Charlotte Duck Published
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘prioritise’ taking ‘long summer holidays’ with their kids despite it ‘raising eyebrows’ within The Firm and it’s all thanks to Prince William’s childhood
“There aren’t many families able to have 12 or 13 weeks with their children on all of their school breaks’
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince William ‘understands’ that Prince Harry ‘had a harder upbringing' after missing out on the ‘extra three years’ he got to spend with their mother Princess Diana
"He recognises that his brother was in a place of pain"
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Middleton has a savvy ‘life plan’ to help balance family life with royal duties
The Princess of Wales makes sure to devote her attention to both aspects of her life equally
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince William keeps his 'parenting promise' but faces backlash from fans over this missing detail
The Prince of Wales has been criticised over his video with daughter Princess Charlotte
By Selina Maycock Published
-
Roman Kemp says that seeing Kate Middleton in his ‘family home’ without ‘any shoes on’ was the ‘weirdest thing’
"You never see royalty with no shoes"
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince William called his grandma the late Queen ‘Gary’ for this adorable reason
The Royal Family are big fans of nicknames
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
You won’t believe how naughty the cake Princess Diana bought Prince William for this childhood birthday was
Princess Diana knew just how to embarrass her kids
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Princess Diana began a sweet tradition that Prince William continues to do with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
The family are keen to make sure their kids pick up Princess Diana's polite habit
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published