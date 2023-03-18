Prince Andrew’s infamous BBC interview is being turned into a Netflix original movie

The story of Prince Andrew's bombshell BBC interview and the 'two extraordinary women' who made it happen is being dramatised in a new Netflix original movie.

The film, which is currently in production, will focus on the female journalists 'who broke through the Buckingham Palace establishment to secure the scoop of the decade,' and share how their work led to Prince Andrew's 'catastrophic fall from grace.'

The upcoming film, titled Scoop, will take viewers behind the scenes of the bombshell 2019 interview and share the story of the two female journalists whose hard work and dedication 'broke through the Buckingham Palace establishment to secure the scoop of the decade.'

The film will be directed by Emmy and BAFTA winner Philip Martin and will detail how the interview team handled everything from “navigating Palace vetoes, to breaking through to Prince Andrew’s inner circle,' as well as 'the high-stakes negotiations and intensity of rehearsal — to the jaw-dropping interview itself.”

A Netflix statement read, "Think of this movie as your backstage pass to both Buckingham Palace and the BBC, as the two institutions clash over the story of a lifetime."

The film is based on Sam McAlister's book of the similair name, Scoops: Behind the Scenes of the BBC’s Most Shocking Interviews which came out late last year and detailed how the BBC secured the 2019 interview with Prince Andrew.

Speaking to Netflix, director Philip Martin explained, “I want to put the audience inside the breathtaking sequence of events that led to the interview with Prince Andrew — to tell a story about a search for answers, in a world of speculation and varying recollections.

“It’s a film about power, privilege and differing perspectives and how — whether in glittering palaces or high-tech newsrooms — we judge what’s true.”

The film is currently in production and features an impressive line up of TV stars on its cast. Rufus Sewell and Gillian Anderson will face off as Prince Andrew and Newsnight interviewer Emily Maitlis while McAlister, who negotiated and secured the interview booking, will be played by Billie Piper.

The film is sure to draw attention for its coverage of such a controversial event whose impact is still very much felt across the UK. The backlash to the 2019 interview was immediate, forcing Prince Andrew to step back from public duties and leading him to be stripped of many of his titles.

Following the interview's premiere, in a statement released on November 20, 2019, Prince Andrew said, "I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission."

In January 2022, Prince Andrew's military affiliations and royal patronages were also returned to the Queen. Since the incident, Prince Andrew has only appeared with the royal family as part of the mourning events surrounding the death of Queen Elizabeth.

While the Netflix film is currently in production, no premiere date has yet been set.

