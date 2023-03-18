Charles Spencer shares hilarious response to Donald Trump’s Princess Diana claims
Princess Diana’s brother didn’t hold back in confronting the former US president
Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, has hit back at Donald Trump after the former US President claimed his late sister wanted to 'kiss' his 'a**'.
- The Earl took to Twitter following Trump's comment and let the former president know exactly how he, and his late sister, feel about him - and he didn't hold back.
Princess Diana's brother, Earl Charles Spencer, took to Twitter earlier this week after being forced to set the record straight over recent claims made about the late Diana by former US President Donald Trump.
While the message was strongly-worded and didn't hold back in letting the entrepreneur know what both Charles and Diana thought of him, the Earl still managed to fit some of his classic hilarity into the statement.
The Earl's comment comes after Mr Trump claimed during a recent interview with Breitbart News that the late Princess wanted to "kiss his a**".
The Earl wasted no time in correcting Mr Trump's statement, writing on Twitter, "Surprised to hear that Donald Trump is apparently claiming that my late sister Diana wanted to 'kiss his a***', since the one time she mentioned him to me – when he was using her good name to sell some real estate in New York – she clearly viewed him as worse than an anal fissure".
Diana wasn't the only prominent figure on the receiving end of Trump's claims. The Breitbart News interview was set up to promote an upcoming book, Letters to Trump, which features the former President's correspondence with several high-profile figures, including Princess Diana, Oprah Winfrey, and the late Queen.
Mr Trump claims that all three women 'fawned over him'. Neither Winfrey nor representatives for The Firm have not yet responded to the comments.
This is not the first time Charles has jumped in to defend his sister's reputation since her death in 1997 (opens in new tab). He has repeatedly been a fearless defender against mistaken claims and wrongdoings, the most infamous case taking place two years ago, when he finally obtained an acknowledgement from the BBC that Diana's controversial Panorama interview with Martin Bashir was indeed deceitfully obtained (opens in new tab).
After a long battle, the former director-general of the organisation, Lord Tony Hall, accepted that the original 1996 BBC inquiry into how Panorama secured the interview with Diana "fell well short of what was required" and he was "wrong to give Martin Bashir (opens in new tab) the benefit of the doubt".
When the news broke, Charles took to Twitter thanking the man who he cites as the reason the BBC finally reinvestigated the case. He wrote, "I'd like to thank the TV journalist Andy Webb for his tireless professionalism in bringing the Bashir-Panorama-BBC scandal to light.
"If he hadn't have pursued this story for well over a decade, and shared his findings with me last October, today's findings wouldn't have surfaced," Charles wrote on Twitter at the time."
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
