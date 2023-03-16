Camilla Queen Consort pays heartfelt tribute to the late Queen at Cheltenham Festival Ladies' Day
King Charles' wife wore a treasured item belonging to the late Monarch
Camilla Queen Consort has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II at Cheltenham Ladies' Day.
- Camilla Queen Consort wore one of the Queen's beloved horse brooches to Cheltenham races in sweet tribute to the late monarch.
- As wife of the King, Camilla was one of the royals who represented the crown at Ladies' Day.
Camilla Queen Consort (opens in new tab) chose to wear one of the Queen's glittering horse brooches for her first Cheltenham Ladies' Day appearances in her Consort role.
The annual event is the first annual March race meeting taking place since the death of the Queen (opens in new tab) and has seen Loose Women be taken off air (opens in new tab) because of it.
And it is also Camilla's first royal engagement since the tragic death of her brother-in-law (opens in new tab).
But Camilla, 75, ensured that the late Majesty was in her thoughts when she accessorised her beige outfit with a brooch gifted to the Queen on her 90th birthday,
It's not the first time a member of the royal family has worn one of the Queen's brooches as Kate Middleton wore the Queen's diamond and pearl brooch (opens in new tab) at the coffin procession.
The brooch was commissioned by the Racing Post newspaper and made by Birmingham-based jewellers Alabaster & Wilson Ltd, and by wearing it, Camilla is paying a heartfelt tribute to the Queen marking a touching handover.
The glitzy one-of-a-kind piece was made with three shades of gold, white for the horse, gold for the jockey and red gold for the reins and bridle and it is fitting to wear for the races.
At the time, Stephen Alabaster, managing director at Alabaster & Wilson Ltd (opens in new tab), said, “Our family has been creating the finest jewellery for four generations, and there’s no higher honour than to be asked by the Racing Post to make this gift for the Queen.
"The brooch is an extremely intricate piece, right down to the jockey wearing Her Majesty’s famous racing silks. We hope she likes this unique piece of jewellery and enjoys her favourite racing week of the year at Royal Ascot.”
Horses was one of the Queen's passions - and she even rode her own pony right up until the last few months of her life.
King Charles was recently gifted a horse (opens in new tab) that the Queen would have adored.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 15 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
