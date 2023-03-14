Archie and Lilibet’s title announcement missed THIS key word as royal expert notes 'stark' contrast with Prince Edward's

Archie and Lilibet's new title announcement missed a key word as royal author unpicks its 'stark' contrast to the news Prince Edward's title change.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's title announcement didn't include the word that King Charles was 'pleased' like Prince Edward's did.

The Prince and Princess of Sussex title change was worded differently.

Archie and Lilibet and Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex are the latest royals to experience title changes but a royal expert has unpicked the 'stark' contrast between each and what this might mean.

Shortly after Lilibet's secret Christening, in which their representative told PEOPLE, "I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor." Prince Harry and Meghan issued a statement which officially confirmed that Archie and Lilibet had been given their 'birthright' titles of Prince and Princess of Sussex respectively.

It reads, "The children's titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became Monarch. This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace."

But the announcement was a "stark" contrast to that a couple of days later by the royal family, who revealed Prince Edward's new title (opens in new tab) and within the statement King Charles was said to be 'pleased' to bestow the new title on his brother.

That announcement reads, "His Majesty The King has been pleased to confer the Dukedom of Edinburgh upon The Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Forfar, on the occasion of His Royal Highness’s 59th birthday.

"The title will be held by Prince Edward for His Royal Highness’s lifetime."

And royal biographer Ingrid Seward has unpicked the two, telling the Mirror, "The contrast between the way in which Harry and Meghan released the news of their children's royal titles and the way King Charles announced his brother's ennoblement was stark.

"King Charles issued a formal statement from Buckingham Palace to say he was 'pleased' to confer the Dukedom of Edinburgh upon The Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Forfar."

She went on to say how the latter felt as if it were in a "gilded frame pinned to the Buckingham Palace railings".

And in contrast, her analysis went on to explain how Prince Harry and Meghan's announcement came six months after the titles had been granted to them - a move which Ingrid described as 'interesting'.

Archie and Lilibet would have been allowed to use the Prince and Princess title style since their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died (opens in new tab), but Harry and Meghan chose not to until their announcement.

She claimed, "They were hoping the Palace would jump the gun and announce it before they did. No such luck. Buckingham Palace left its website intact and allowed the Sussexes to make the move themselves so they couldn't complain.

"It is so much easier to do things in the traditional style. Edward knew he was going to get the title as his late father had requested. The King bided his time until the moment was right. Edward's birthday two months before the coronation was the perfect moment."

Any earlier and it could have been too close to the Queen's death and any later and they might have had to wait until King Charles' Coronation in May.