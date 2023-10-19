Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet won’t be visiting the Royal Family ‘anytime soon’ for this sad reason

Prince Archie and Lilibet aren't expected to visit the Royal Family in the UK 'anytime soon' for this sad reason, according to Royal Commentator.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently enjoyed a romantic break without their children Archie, four, and Lilibet, two, after a busy few weeks attending different work engagements including the Invictus Games.

And while most parents struggle with rising childcare costs and contemplate taking their kids with them wherever they go, the Sussexes appear to be able to leave their children with Meghan's mum Doria, or share out the parenting duties between them.

For instance, when Prince Harry returned to the UK for the WellChild Awards, there was no sign of Meghan, Archie, or Lilibet and later on his Dusseldorf engagement, Meghan was able to join him after "making milkshakes" for her children.

But royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliam's has doubts over whether Meghan will ever return to the UK with their kids.

He told Express.co.uk, "It does seem unlikely that Meghan will be visiting Britain any time soon. The same, in the short term anyway, applies to Archie and Lili.

"I see no substance to the rumour that Harry will split his time between the United States and Britain. He has serious concerns about security and still has a case pending against the Home Office regarding this which is awaiting trial.

"It is obviously important is that there is an arrangement, probably, though not necessarily with the Royal Family, which gives him a secure permanent base which he can use when he does visit Britain."

Prince Harry and Meghan stepped back as senior working members of the royal family in 2020 and with this they lost entitlement to funded security.

Fans were hopeful that the Sussexes would visit for the anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II but Prince Harry attended his grandmothers' grave at Windsor castle alone.

And King Charles' 75th birthday celebrations are unlikely to see the family return on 14 November, despite the King reportedly wanting Prince Harry to bring Prince Archie to the family gathering.

