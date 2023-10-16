Prince Harry and Meghan enjoy romantic break without Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet - and here's why you should too
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stroll hand-in-hand on romantic island without Archie and Lilibet
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have enjoyed a romantic, kid-free break to an island in the Grenadines and they're being praised by fans for having some 'couple time'.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex jetted to the island of Canouan and were spotted walking hand-in-hand walking along a marina promenade as they left a gourmet food store located in the Sandy Lane Yacht club and Marina in Glossy Bay.
And while most parents look for ways to reignite the spark in their relationship after having children, after Kat Sims sharing the one phrase that saved her marriage, for many families, its the cost of childcare or not being able to leave the kids with a family member or friend that put an end to a romantic break before it's even begun.
But the Sussexes, who no longer use a nanny, are expected to have received childcare help from Meghan's mum Doria as their two children, Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, were nowhere in sight, leaving the couple to enjoy each others' company while not having mum or dad duties to attend to.
And fans have praised them for taking time out from parenting.
One fan wrote, "We thank the citizens of the Island for letting the two lovebirds just be happy, carefree and enjoy each other's company. Prince Harry and Megan you really deserve happy moments. We love you to the moon and back."
A second fan put, "Harry and Meghan probably just want some quality time together without their kids. Lots of parents want that. No doubt they're having fun with their grandma Doria."
A third fan added, "Good for them. Time off from the busy world is necessary"
Their sun-soaked break, reported by the MailOnline, comes after they spent a week in New York promoting mental health projects with their Archewell Foundation's first-ever in-person event, which provided a "platform for parents navigating mental health challenges in the digital age".
The couple have had a busy few months, they recently appeared at the Invictus Games and a week later they attended Kevin Costner's estate for a One805 charity fundraiser, supporting the First Responder community.
And with "growing apart", "work commitments" and "falling out of love" among the Top 10 common reasons for divorce, every couple should put time aside for a romantic break.
In other royal news, Prince Louis set to miss out on Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s exciting pre-Christmas plans and Prince William and Prince George are an adorable father-son duo as they step out in matching suits for Rugby World Cup.
