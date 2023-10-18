The reason Prince Louis 'gets away with murder' with mum Kate Middleton revealed, and it's totally relatable

Prince Louis 'gets away with murder' with mum Kate Middleton unlike his siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte, royal expert claims.

The Wales youngster has entertained royal fans with his cheeky expressions, from covering his ears at the Trooping the Colour flypast to sticking his tongue out and covering his mum's mouth at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee parade.

And while most parents navigate things to do with the kids over the upcoming October half-term break including looking for where kids eat free, the holidays have already begun in the Wales household for Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight and Prince Louis, five.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have some important school years coming up, with Prince George having his first taste of boarding school life.

And royal expert Jennie Bond has told OK! that Prince Louis may be "getting away with murder".

"William and Kate have three children with very different demands. We know poor George has been feeling rather under the cosh lately because school life seems to be all about being tested."

"So this half-term holiday may not be quite like his previous holidays and could involve a certain amount of revision. That will be doubly hard with his sister and little brother having all the fun, but I’m sure William and Kate will find a healthy balance that will allow George to join in most of the time."

"George will be their priority right now because of his exams and his future schooling to consider. Charlotte is relatively carefree but, as the only girl, she’ll no doubt command special attention.

"Louis is the little kid on the block – probably getting away with murder while their parents are too busy with the others to chastise him!"

Something which most parents with more than one child will be able to relate to.

Jennie added, "I’m sure William and Kate are at full stretch keeping their three youngsters entertained and happy during the holidays. But I am also sure that family life is a top priority – it’s the thing that fulfils them more than anything else.”

