Prince William's hobby 'terrifies' Kate and we can totally see why she doesn't want Prince George to follow in his father's footsteps

It's no secret that the Prince of Wales is a huge football fan, having taken his children to watch his beloved team Aston Villa play, but there's a little-know hobby that the Prince has - and it's something that absolutely 'terrifies' wife Kate.

Most parents can relate to having shared their own hobbies with their children when looking for things to do with the kids and royals are no different. Kate Middleton recently revealed that Princess Charlotte has an exciting new hobby - netball, which Kate used to play herself, and that Prince George is fascinated by a childhood hobby but it's being 'regulated' by his dad.

Meanwhile, in a little-known hobby, Prince William, a future monarch in the royal line of succession, is an avid motorcyclist. But as he often gets chauffeured around or catches the train with his wife on royal engagements, you're less likely to see him ride a motorbike.

But that doesn't stop the thrill-seeking royal from owning a beloved Ducati motorbike and riding it when he can.

Kate previously revealed in 2015 that she was "terrified" about her husband riding his motorcycle. She said, "He's still riding it. It always fills me with horror when he goes out on it. I'm terrified. Hopefully, I'm going to keep Prince George off it."

Prince William played up to his wife's fears during a royal engagement when he visited the Isle of Man to attend one of the most famous motorsport races in the world, the Isle of Man TT race.

There he sat on a stationary bike without a helmet but he didn't ride it anywhere - much to Kate's relief!

When asked by the Isle of Man’s minister for enterprise, Laurence Skelly, what his wife Kate thought of the whole thing, William recalled, “When I said I was going to the Isle of Man for an official visit she said, ‘Really?’”

And Prince William has previously ridden his Triumph Daytona 600 motorbike to play in the Burberry Cup polo match at Cirencester Park Polo Club on June 17, 2005.

And he departed riding his Ducati 1198S motorbike - which can reach up to speeds of 130mph - after playing in the Westbury Shield charity polo match at Coworth Park Polo Club on July 5, 2009 in Ascot.

And with news that Prince Louis 'speeds' around Windsor Castle in a toy electric car, it won't be long before the kids want to have a ride on dad's bike, even if it means them sitting in a motorbike side car until they're old enough to take the handlebars.

