Prince Archie has a creative new hobby and aunt Kate Middleton would approve
Meghan Markle revealed that the youngster has developed a love for his aunt's favourite past time
Meghan Markle has revealed Prince Archie's latest interest in a creative new hobby and his aunt Kate Middleton would certainly approve!
It's not often that we get much insight into the lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's two young children, Prince Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, four, and Princess Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, two. But Meghan recently revealed a little tidbit about her son's latest creative hobby and the person who inspired it.
Speaking with her close friend, filmmaker Misan Harriman, and the actor David Oyelowo about their short film, The After, HELLO! Magazine reports that Meghan told Misan he had inspired little Archie, who sits sixth in the royal line of succession, to take up photography.
She told her friend, "Inspiration runs deep. Our four-and-a-half-year-old son – he would say 'I'm not four, I'm four and a half' – Misan was showing him how to do photography the last time he was with us. And, I bought Archie a camera.
"He said 'But it's not a Leica like Misan's?'" Meghan added when speaking about Archie's reaction to the gift. "[I was like] You are not getting a Leica, not even for Christmas." [A Leica is a notoriously expensive camera used by Misan and many other photographers to get incredibly high-quality shots.]
While Misan may have been Archie's inspiration for picking up a camera, we're sure that his aunt Kate Middleton would be overjoyed to hear that the youngster was showing an interest in life behind the lens. She herself is an avid photographer and her passion for taking photos has seen her release many gorgeous portraits of the royal family, mostly of her three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five.
And it's not just royal fans who adore Kate's photos, she's also received a lot of praise from professionals for her snapshots. "The picture that I love most that she's done is William and the three children on the swing," Arthur Edwards, who has photographed the royal family since the 1970s told PEOPLE. "I would have killed to have taken that picture."
No matter where Archie takes his new love of photography, the creative new hobby is just one of the ways in which his growing personality is shining through. Back in 2022, his dad Harry shared that his son was developing a 'cheekiness' that he adored seeing in his personality.
When asked by the hosts of TODAY if Archie had a 'cheeky' side, Harry responded, "Yeah, I think so. I always try and keep that. I think that the cheekiness is something that keeps you alive."
As for Lilibet's personality, Harry shared in his and Meghan's Netflix docuseries that she was very 'Spencer-like' and reminded him a lot of his late mother, Princess Diana, who passed away in 1997.
"I think, at the moment, I see a lot of my wife in Archie and I see a lot of my mum in Lili. She's very Spencer-like. She's got the same blue eyes."
