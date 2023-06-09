Prince Archie's awesome gift for his 4th birthday that brings ‘much joy’ Prince Harry and Meghan reveal

Prince Archie has received an awesome gift for his 4th birthday that brings 'much joy' Prince Harry and Meghan have revealed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote a letter to the owner of Mad Dogs & Englishmen Bike Shop in their hometown of Montecito, to show their gratitude for gifting their son Archie a new bike for his 4th birthday.

Shop owner Jennifer Blevins and her partner Martin decided to surprise the royal youngster by hand delivering him a specialised kids bike with training wheels on the day of his birthday, which fell on the same day as the King's Coronation.

The youngster, who is reported to have had "intimate" star-studded birthday plans, was delivered the red bike to his home, at the time, the shop shared a snap of the delivery on their instagram without naming that it was for Archie.

They captioned the snap, "We hope yesterday’s special birthday boy had a wonderful day surrounded by lots of love, friends and family. Martin gifted him a new kids bike out of our Montecito shop! We really hope he enjoys it. His little sis can ride as well when she gets a bit bigger."

While some kids learn to rise on balance bikes, the bike pictured is a specialised Riprock Coaster 16 which is currently on offer for $249.99.

And upon receiving a letter of royal thanks a month later, Jennifer explained to PEOPLE how the delivery came about, "He (Martin) went and he got one of our little specialized kids' bikes — they're really nice little bikes — and he's like, ‘This one's perfect, it's got training wheels.'

"And so he went and got some birthday balloons, and he got some flowers for Meghan and a birthday card, and he said, ‘Okay, I'm gonna bike over and take it to their house.’”

Security stopped Martin in his tracks and asked him if he had an invitation from the royals. To which he replied, "‘I'm just a British business in town that wanted to give Archie a gift.” But a background check later and security allowed him to leave the gifts.

And he had his own unexpected delivery a month later - a thank you note from Prince Harry and Meghan.

“A courier came by our little shop on Coast Village Road and he dropped off that letter,” said Jennifer.

Martin recalled, "I was making a joke, I said, ‘It better be a thank you letter,’ and it really was!” I wasn't expecting that. I had no idea.”

The letter from Harrison Colcord, the office of Prince Harry and Meghan, read, "On behalf of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, please accept their sincere thanks for the thoughtful gift you sent to Prince Archie for his fourth birthday. The bike has brought much joy, and is most appreciated by the family. They asked that I convey their gratitude at the lovely surprise."

“It was so thoughtful because, you know, they took the time to write something personal and not just a generic thank you,” Jennifer added.

