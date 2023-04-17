Prince Archie’s "intimate" star-studded 4th birthday plans revealed

Prince Archie is set to have a star-studded 4th birthday celebration as mum Meghan Markle stays home to plan the party that Prince Harry is due to 'race home' for.

Prince Archie is expected to have an "intimate party" filled with celebrity guests form his 4th birthday.

The Sussex youngster is not attending King Charles coronation partly due to his birthday celebrations it's been claimed.

Prince Archie is reportedly going to have an "intimate party" to celebrate turning four when his birthday (opens in new tab) falls on the same day as King Charles' coronation (opens in new tab).

The youngster, who recently was given official new royal titles along with his sister Princess Lilibet (opens in new tab), is not attending his grandfather's coronation but will stay at home in LA (opens in new tab) with his mom Meghan and sister while Prince Harry attends alone.

And with Prince Harry expected to 'race home' so as not to miss his son's birthday later that day, there's talk of a star-studded party in-store for the Sussex youngster which Meghan is planning.

Like most parents, who come up with kids party ideas (opens in new tab) usually involves indoor or outdoor party games (opens in new tab), and Meghan is said to have it all under control.

A source told Page Six, "Harry’s going to make every effort to get back in time for Archie’s birthday."

Meghan is said to be inviting her mother Doria Ragland, Archie's school friends and their mothers, alongside celebrity friends.

“It’s going to be an intimate party, it’s not going to be like ‘My Super Sweet 16’ or Portia de Rossi’s 50th,” the source explained.

Prince Harry is expected to catch a commercial flight back to LA following the 11am ceremony so that he can be home early evening with the eight-hour time difference.

The royal insider added that Meghan "doesn't want any more rifts" and added, "She wants her children to know their grandfather, Charles, particularly when they are not going to know their other grandfather [Thomas Markle]."

Among the celebrities that could be set to attend are Tyler Perry (opens in new tab) - the billionaire entertainer is Lilibet's godfather.

Other stars that could also attend are Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra, George and Amal Clooney, Ellen DeGeneres, and neighbors Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.