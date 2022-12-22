Kate Middleton's special new title that once belonged to Prince William
The Princess of Wales is set to be given a military honouring role for the monarch's first birthday celebrations as King.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Kate Middleton is set to receive a new title that used to belong to Prince William for King Charles' first Trooping the Colour as new military honour is revealed.
- Kate Middleton's special new title has been revealed ahead of the King's official birthday celebrations as monarch.
- The Princess of Wales is now the Colonel of the Irish Guards - a title previously held by her husband Prince William.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as the 'strange' detail on King Charles' new bank notes has got all royal fans talking (opens in new tab).
Kate Middleton is set to get a new title to mark the King's first Trooping the Colour.
The Princess of Wales has been given a ceremonial military role as part of plans for King Charles' official birthday - that will see his first Trooping the Colour held on 17th June 2022.
During the proceedings, King Charles is expected to ride horseback alongside Prince William who is next in line to the throne in royal succession (opens in new tab).
But Kate isn't the only royal to receive a new title, as Camilla, Queen Consort replaces Prince Andrew (opens in new tab) as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards.
The role was removed from Andrew when he was stripped of his military titles (opens in new tab) and was previously held by Kate, and has also been held by her husband Prince William in previous years.
But with these new military title changes, Prince William will take on the role of Colonel of the Welsh Guards.
A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Trooping the Colour has played a historical part of royal life - with the ceremony having been held annually for more than 260 years.
In recent years there have been more than 1,400 soldiers parading with 200 horses and an army of musicians taking to the Horse Guards Parade, before the royal party return up The Mall for a Royal Air Force fly-past they will watch from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
This year the celebrations fell during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June and back then, when Charles was a Prince, he took the salute and inspected the royal guards on behalf of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.
Ahead of the King's Coronation (opens in new tab), a new set of 50p coins (opens in new tab) have been unveiled by Royal Mint and the portrait released which will be printed on King Charles' bank notes (opens in new tab).
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
When is the Death in Paradise Christmas special 2022? Release date, cast and plot
If you're wondering when is the Death in Paradise Christmas special as you try to plan your Christmas TV viewing, we've got all the details right here.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Who is on Loose Women today? The stars on today's panel
Who is on Loose Women today? This is who to expect on the panel...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
King Charles' 'bizarre' Christmas gifts he uses to prank staff
The monarch has a funny way of spreading festive cheer among his royal household, according to a former butler.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
The 'strange' detail on King Charles' new bank notes has got all royal fans talking
King Charles' new bank notes have been revealed but fans have spotted that something is missing!
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want 'apology' from royals before huge day for King Charles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly want the royals to 'take responsibility' with an apology
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
King Charles set to make announcement on Archie and Lilibet’s titles after THIS key moment
The monarch is expected wait just over three weeks to make the call for this reason...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Harry felt like a “gooseberry" when third-wheeling royal engagements with Prince William and Kate Middleton, sources claim
Before Meghan came along, Harry unwillingly tagged along with the royal couple
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
How Kate Middleton’s style will change when she becomes Queen
The Princess is predicted to make two significant changes
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton remained full of “determination and resilience” when stepping out just hours after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix accusations, claims body language expert
Kate showed "an intention to be strong and hold your head up high"
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Celebrity hairstylist reveals how Kate Middleton keeps her curls intact in the cold
Celebrity hairstylist and Jerome Russell Brand Educator Jason Collier has some handy hair tips
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published