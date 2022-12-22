Kate Middleton's special new title that once belonged to Prince William

Kate Middleton is set to receive a new title that used to belong to Prince William for King Charles' first Trooping the Colour as new military honour is revealed.

Kate Middleton's special new title has been revealed ahead of the King's official birthday celebrations as monarch.

The Princess of Wales is now the Colonel of the Irish Guards - a title previously held by her husband Prince William.

The Princess of Wales has been given a ceremonial military role as part of plans for King Charles' official birthday - that will see his first Trooping the Colour held on 17th June 2022.

During the proceedings, King Charles is expected to ride horseback alongside Prince William who is next in line to the throne in royal succession (opens in new tab).

But Kate isn't the only royal to receive a new title, as Camilla, Queen Consort replaces Prince Andrew (opens in new tab) as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards.

The role was removed from Andrew when he was stripped of his military titles (opens in new tab) and was previously held by Kate, and has also been held by her husband Prince William in previous years.

But with these new military title changes, Prince William will take on the role of Colonel of the Welsh Guards.

Trooping the Colour has played a historical part of royal life - with the ceremony having been held annually for more than 260 years.

In recent years there have been more than 1,400 soldiers parading with 200 horses and an army of musicians taking to the Horse Guards Parade, before the royal party return up The Mall for a Royal Air Force fly-past they will watch from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

This year the celebrations fell during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June and back then, when Charles was a Prince, he took the salute and inspected the royal guards on behalf of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

