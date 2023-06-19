George, Charlotte and Louis' Father's Day portrait has a sweet nod to the late Queen that you might have missed

Prince George, Charlotte and Louis' Father's Day portrait has a sweet nod to the Queen that not many people noticed.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' Father's Day portrait with Prince William has a sweet nod to the late Queen that almost went unnoticed.

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a lovely family portrait of Prince William, the future King in the royal line of succession, surrounded by his three children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five.

And while fans are obsessed with the cuteness, there's a subtle nod to the late Queen Elizabeth II who died aged 96, which some people might have missed.

Prince William and the children are sat on a varnished wooden bench that commemorates the late Queen's 90th birthday on April 21 2016 and part of the carving inscription can be seen beside their legs.

The photo was taken by Millie Pilkington on the Windsor Estate earlier this year, with Prince Louis wearing the same outfit he wore for his fun 5th birthday portrait where he was sat in a wheelbarrow.

Two new portraits, captioned Happy Father's Day, have been shared, the first showing Prince Louis sat on his father's knee with his brother and sister sat beside William on the bench and the second sweet image shows Prince Louis stood behind William on the bench with his arms draped over his father's shoulders giggling to the camera. Meanwhile, Prince George and Princess Charlotte are smiling fondly at him and their father.

And fans have commented on how 'beautiful' the images are.

One wrote, "Gorgeous kids, beautiful family!"

Another supporter put, "George and Charlotte look just like William!"

While a third added, "Kids are growing up so fast!"

(Image credit: Getty)

The Wales' had a busy weekend with King Charles' special birthday Trooping the Colour event that Prince Archie and Lilibet missed out on that saw all three Wales children join in the carriage procession and balcony appearance for the flypast.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are prioritising family time over royal engagements as they adjust to new royal life under the new monarch.