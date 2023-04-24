The touching detail from Prince Louis’ fun 5th birthday portrait with mom Kate that you might have missed
And also where you can buy his lovely little Fairisle jumper...
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Prince Louis' fun 5th birthday portrait with mom Kate Middleton features a touching detail that you might have missed.
- Prince Louis' 5th birthday portrait of him sat in a wheelbarrow as he's pushed around the garden by mom Kate Middleton has a touching detail not many will realize.
- The Wales youngster's photo has a sweet link to his mom and dad's wedding.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as Kate Middleton and Prince William to 'cut short' coronation prep so Princess Charlotte's special day isn't forgotten (opens in new tab)
Prince Louis' 5th birthday portrait has a touching detail that not many royal fans will realize.
The young royal celebrated his fifth birthday at the weekend and after stealing the limelight (opens in new tab) ahead of the King's coronation (opens in new tab), the youngest of the Wales' family was all smiles in the garden with mom Kate.
But while Kate not taking the photo was a notable change with the latest photo reveal, you might not have realized that the photographer taking the sweet snap of them both wheelbarrow racing has a lovely link to the family.
Photographer Millie Pilkington (opens in new tab) was the photographer who captured Kate and Wills private wedding photographs that remain unseen to this day, some 11 years after they tied the knot (opens in new tab).
The photo was uploaded to the Wales' official Instagram and captioned, "Someone’s turning 5 tomorrow… A very happy birthday to Prince Louis."
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Millie was tagged as the photographer and on her official website it states, that she "specializes in children and families" and added, "Although the majority of her commissions, which range from fun and informal family portraits to the private wedding photographs of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, aren’t in the public realm, her work has nonetheless appeared widely in the UK and international press."
The photograph she took of Prince Louis certainly had fans gushing over how adorable it is.
One fan wrote, "So adorable and with such a clever personality!!"
Another fan put, "Handsome little bachelor."
While a third fan added, "So handsome, 5 already. Kate you are a natural."
And royal fans will be able to see more of Prince Louis by watching King Charles' coronation on TV (opens in new tab) and features a special coronation concert (opens in new tab).
In the snap Prince Louis is wearing a $93.25 (£75) Fairisle Seamist jumper (opens in new tab) by Lallie London. The jumper is made from 100% wool and is a smokey blue color with round neck . Contrasting fairisle knit pattern on the yoke. These wonderful warm colors evoke the sights and scents we associate with the autumn whilst embodying the most quintessentially British design and material. Smart, soft and very warm.
Proudly made from the finest British sheeps' wool and knitted in Scotland.
Prince Louis wore his with a blue chequered shirt underneath and teamed it up with a pair of blue shorts.
Alternatively, there's a cheaper similar fairisle jumper available online if you shop around, like John Lewis which is selling this Kids' Fair Isle jumper in Grey (opens in new tab) for $17.41/£14, reduced from $24.87/£20, saving £6.
Kids' Fair Isle Jumper in Grey
was $24.87/£20, now $17.41/ £14 | John Lewis.com (opens in new tab)
Made from 60% cotton, 30% nylon, 10% merino wool this cute kids' jumper is machine washable.
As classic a winter warmer as tomato soup, John Lewis designed this jumper with a seasonal, fair isle knit. Woven from a cosy blend of materials including merino wool, it's a must-have for the colder months of the year.
Prince Louis isn't the only royal to turn heads with his outfits, his mom Kate Middleton recently wore a pair of her favorite hoop earrings (opens in new tab) and also a Zara blazer (opens in new tab) and £20 Zara midi skirt (opens in new tab) for a royal appearance earlier this year and the items were flying off the shelves.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 15 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
Should I set up a bank account for my baby?
Whether your new baby has been given money as a gift or you want to start saving on their behalf, should you set up a bank account for them?
By Emma Lunn • Published
-
Who is on Loose Women today? The stars on today's panel
Who is on Loose Women today? This is who to expect on the panel...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Kate Middleton shares rare unseen photograph of George, Charlotte and Louis with the Queen and it's so special
The Princess of Wales has shared a treasured photograph from her collection to mark the Queen's first birthday since her passing.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Why Prince Louis will be the first royal youngster to steal the pre–coronation limelight
The youngest of the Wales family is headed towards a little milestone of his own this weekend...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Louis' first-time moment at Easter you might not have noticed and why it's iconic
Prince Louis made his Easter Sunday service debut at the weekend and wore something special with his outfit
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Louis' very special royal debut he's set to mark this weekend
Prince Louis is set to experience a special royal first this weekend
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
The Queen's strict family rule that King Charles is set to relax for Prince Louis
King Charles could relax the Queen's strict dinner time rules for his grandkids
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
How Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are paving the way for a 'collective' future Monarchy
The Wales kids could well put an end to the 'Heir and the Spare' tensions experienced by Prince William and Prince Harry.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis appear "protective" of “nurturing” Kate Middleton in sweet Mother’s Day photos, says body language expert
“This seems to be all about cherishing their mother”
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
The essential trick to capturing Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis smiling on camera revealed
The Wales kids aren't always quickly forthcoming with their grins as royal photographer Arthur Edwards MBE reveals how he gets the shot.
By Selina Maycock • Published