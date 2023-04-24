The touching detail from Prince Louis’ fun 5th birthday portrait with mom Kate that you might have missed

Prince Louis' fun 5th birthday portrait with mom Kate Middleton features a touching detail that you might have missed.

Prince Louis' 5th birthday portrait of him sat in a wheelbarrow as he's pushed around the garden by mom Kate Middleton has a touching detail not many will realize.

The Wales youngster's photo has a sweet link to his mom and dad's wedding.

Prince Louis' 5th birthday portrait has a touching detail that not many royal fans will realize.

The young royal celebrated his fifth birthday at the weekend and after stealing the limelight (opens in new tab) ahead of the King's coronation (opens in new tab), the youngest of the Wales' family was all smiles in the garden with mom Kate.

But while Kate not taking the photo was a notable change with the latest photo reveal, you might not have realized that the photographer taking the sweet snap of them both wheelbarrow racing has a lovely link to the family.

Photographer Millie Pilkington (opens in new tab) was the photographer who captured Kate and Wills private wedding photographs that remain unseen to this day, some 11 years after they tied the knot (opens in new tab).

The photo was uploaded to the Wales' official Instagram and captioned, "Someone’s turning 5 tomorrow… A very happy birthday to Prince Louis."

Millie was tagged as the photographer and on her official website it states, that she "specializes in children and families" and added, "Although the majority of her commissions, which range from fun and informal family portraits to the private wedding photographs of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, aren’t in the public realm, her work has nonetheless appeared widely in the UK and international press."

The photograph she took of Prince Louis certainly had fans gushing over how adorable it is.

One fan wrote, "So adorable and with such a clever personality!!"

Another fan put, "Handsome little bachelor."

While a third fan added, "So handsome, 5 already. Kate you are a natural."

And royal fans will be able to see more of Prince Louis by watching King Charles' coronation on TV (opens in new tab) and features a special coronation concert (opens in new tab).

