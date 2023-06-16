Prince William and Kate Middleton give update on Prince Louis's fifth birthday celebrations

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared new details on Prince Louis's most recent birthday in a sweet thank-you note, much to the delight of royal fans.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared new details on Prince Louis's fifth birthday, much to the excitement of royal fans.

The Prince and Princess of Wales commented on their youngest son's birthday in a thank-you note sent to a royal follower.

It's official - Prince Louis had a fabulous birthday.

The youngest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton turned five on April 23, less than two weeks before his older sister, Princess Charlotte, celebrated her eighth birthday.

Unlike the King's Trooping the Colour, the birthdays of the rest of the Royal Family are usually lowkey events held in private. They're also normally hosted in one of the royal residences, such as Amner Hall in Norfolk or Kensington Palace in London.

The Prince and Prince of Wales have traditionally marked their children's birthdays by releasing a new photo of them on social media, much to the excitement of royal fans.

For Louis's fifth birthday, the adorable tot was pictured playing in a wheelbarrow and smiling broadly at the camera. He was dressed in a blue Fair Isle jumper, a checked shirt, and blue shorts. Kate, wearing a striped white and navy knit sweater, can be seen in the forefront of the photo as she lifts the wheelbarrow and beams fondly at her beloved son.

The sweet portrait was taken by Millie Pilkington, who also photographed the royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011.

The couple has now shared an update on Louis's birthday in a rare comment on their personal lives.

In a thank-you note to a royal fan who wished the five-year-old a happy birthday, a spokesperson for William and Kate wrote: "Thank you for the very thoughtful message which you sent for Prince Louis' fifth birthday Prince Louis had a fantastic day, and your message was greatly appreciated by the Prince and Princess who send you their very best wishes."

The card was accompanied by another portrait of Prince Louis, pictured in the same woolen blue jumper and checked shirt.

"Cute thank you card from The Prince and Princess of Wales for the occasion of Prince Louis’ 5th birthday," the recipient of the note, @theduchessofwonderland, captioned the post.