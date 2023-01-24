Is Winterwatch on tonight? When it's on and BBC presenters explained

Wildlife fans will love to hear that Winterwatch is back for a new season - bringing you the best wildlife in the UK for this time of year as fans ask is Winterwatch on tonight?

With the passing of autumn, many trees have shed their leaves and this has given keen birdwatchers and other wildlife enthusiasts like Prince George, Charlotte and Louis (opens in new tab) will get a front row seat to uncover the nature that is nestled on their doorstep.

If you love Animal Park (opens in new tab) you'll love Winterwatch's double helping of live programmes, we have all you need to know about the new season of Winterwatch...

Is Winterwatch on tonight?

Yes, Winterwatch is on tonight as it airs weeknights from Tuesday 17th January to Friday 27th January on BBC 2 at 8pm. Tonight's show is in week two of the fortnight special and will see more amazing wildlife from across the UK. Fans got a peek behind-the-scenes with a special on last week's Watch Out lunchtime show, showing you how the filming is pieced together and the fun off-camera.

A post shared by BBC Springwatch (@bbcspringwatch) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

When is Winterwatch on?

Winterwatch is on nightly, airing for a total of two-weeks - but because it started on 17th January there is just four more nights of live shows this week, including tonight (Tuesday 24th January), tomorrow night (Wednesday, 25th January), followed by Thursday 26th January with the final episode airing on Friday 27th January.

There is also a special 30 minute digital lunchtime show called Watch Out which streams live every day at 1pm, hosted by digital presenter Hannah Stitfall who will bring you behind the scenes insights, audience photos and videos from across the UK and will put your questions to guests Chris, Michaela, Iolo and Gillian!

Viewers can tune into Watch Out and live wildlife cameras on BBC YouTube, BBC iPlayer, or at BBC Winterwatch (opens in new tab) and the Watch Out live-streamed show is also available on @bbcspringwatch Facebook.

A post shared by BBC Springwatch (@bbcspringwatch) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

BBC Winterwatch presenters

There are four BBC Winterwatch presenters this series - Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan are live in Wild Ken Hill in Norfolk for their second winter, while Iolo Williams and Gilliam Burke are in Edinburgh.

Aside from joining the presenters live each night, there will be a series of pre-filmed stories that will be aired during the programmes featuring the following wildlife topics;

Mountain hares

Backswimmers

Curlews - David Gray

Veteran trees with Professor Lynne Boddy

Winter gnats

Hermit crabs

Jackdaw

Seal pupping

Wading birds

Starlings

The mustelid muse

Moonlight kayak

Artistic inspiration

Plastic problems

Macro marvels

Inner city otters

Megan and Amir: Garden birds

The Wash

🕗 Tonight's the night - Winterwatch returns to @BBCTwo from 8pmWe caught up with the presenters to find out what to expect and discover the stories of the season ⬇️https://t.co/P1Kk73ZNhBJanuary 17, 2023 See more

Chris Packham

Chris Packham is best known for being a naturalist, television presenter, writer, photographer conservationist, campaigner and filmmaker. He is presenter of BAFTA Award (opens in new tab) winning Springwatch (opens in new tab), Autumnwatch and Winterwatch series.

After the series finishes on Friday he is taking some much-needed time off from work for the next three months after admitting he feels completely "burnt out".

Chris, 61, told The Mirror about how he planned to spend his break from screens for the first time in almost four decades, "I'm not going to buy a Ferrari and run off with a 20-year-old."

He revealed he plans to focus on creating abstract sculptures of animals but plans to keep his partner and renowned zoo keeper Charlotte Corney away.

“I've never taken three months off work. Never. I can barely sleep I am so excited. I might have to ban [partner] Charlotte from the studios.”

“I don't want any interference or disruption, I want to get on with it. It will be good to clear my head and focus on something completely different.”

Chris doesn't have any children of his own but he has been stepfather to ex Jo McCubbin's daughter Megan McCubbin since she was aged two. Now an adult, Megan has pursued a career in wildlife presenting.

On Winterwatch Chris will be uncovering the hidden secrets of the birds that come to our garden feeders over winter. We’ll also be enjoying two super flocks that make Norfolk their home in colder months, as we revel in the pink-footed geese and corvids that put on an epic show when they go to roost.

(Image credit: BBC)

Michaela Strachan

Michaela Strachan is an English television presenter and singer. Michaela has a long-standing career as a TV presenter, and in her early days she hosted shows such as The Wide Awake Club, The Really Wild Show, Orangutan Diaries, Elephant Diaries, Michaela’s Zoo Babies, Animal Rescue Squad, Countryfile, Springwatch, Autumnwatch and Winterwatch.

Michaela is mum of one to son Oliver, 17, who was born in 2005 with her partner Nick Chevallier. They live in Hout Bay, Cape Town with his children but she still owns a property in the UK.

She previously revealed back in 2014, "We’ve been in this gorgeous house with panoramic views across the harbour for seven years.

“It’s like looking at a picture that changes all the time - from wild storms and forest fires to breathtaking sunsets.”

In Winterwatch Michaela will be looking for treasure along Norfolk’s beaches and learning what mermaid’s purses can tell us about the health of our seas.

A post shared by Michaela Strachan (@strachan.michaela) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Iolo Williams

Iolo Williams is a Welsh omithologist, nature observer, television presenter and author who is best-known for his TV presenting roles on both BBC and S4C nature shows. He became a full-time presenter in 1999 after a 14-year career working for the RSPB. He has a son called Dewi with his partner Ceri Williams.

On Winterwatch from Edinburgh, Gillian and Iolo are exploring the thriving urban ecosystem of Scotland’s greenest city. From the ancient volcanic peak of Arthur’s Seat in the heart of the city to the expanses of the Forth Estuary, they will get a privileged view inside our fastest changing habitat.

A post shared by BBC Springwatch (@bbcspringwatch) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Gillian Burke

Gillian Burke is a natural history television programme producer and voiceover artist. Since 2017 she has been a co-presenter of BBC nature series Springwatch, and spin-offs.

Gillian now lives in Cornwall with her two children and is ambassador of the rainforest protection charity Cool Earth.

Having taken a break from Springwatch in 2022 due to a clash of projects, she is back to co-host Winterwatch.

A post shared by Gillian Burke (@gillians_voice) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Why not take part in this wildlife quiz (opens in new tab) ahead of the show.

Related BBC Features:

Video of the week