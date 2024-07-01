Prince George, Charlotte and Louis have clearly been keeping granddad King Charles up to date with pop-culture as he makes hilarious joke in rare speech

King Charles is clearly being kept in the loop by his three grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as he made a hilarious dad joke regarding one of today's most popular kids toys.

It appears that even King Charles III is a fan of the classic dad joke, with the monarch pulling out a great one-liner during an important recent speech.

Speaking at the state banquet thrown to welcome Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako to the UK, he showed off the pop-culture knowledge he's picked up from his three young grandchildren, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, and rivalled even his son Prince William, whose dad jokes Princess Charlotte loves, with his witty remark.

In a sweet speech detailing the many ways the cultures of Japan and England are similar, King Charles shared how he and the Emperor have long bonded over their mutual love for fly-fishing and used a clever pop-culture reference to admit that Emperor Naruhito was much more skilled at the hobby.

"I am only sorry to report that I haven’t had any better luck with more recent attempts at fishing — the Pokémon phrase 'gotta catch ‘em all' may resonate with my grandchildren, but for me, it is, perhaps, aspirational!" King Charles joked, getting a smile out of Prince William.

At the State Banquet, King Charles apologises to Emperor Naruhito of Japan for 'not having any better luck' at fishing and quotes the Pokémon theme song 'gotta catch them all'.https://t.co/PAiZ4D1jU3📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/fkfXGoXpqhJune 25, 2024

Fans loved the sweet nod the King made to his grandkids and many even enjoyed the dad joke with one taking to X to share, "That's so cute! I'm glad he has a sense of humour!"

Others enjoyed William's reaction to the comment, "Prince William trying not to laugh is to cute," one said. While another added, "William looked like Diana… stifling a giggle."

We love the idea that George, Charlotte and Louis have been teaching their grandfather about the ins and outs of Pokémon hunting, keeping him up to speed on what's cool at the moment.

But it's not just their granddad who's being schooled by the youngsters. Prince William has reportedly become a massive Swiftie since his kids showed him Taylor Swift's music and his love for the singer was clear when he pulled out his dad dancing moves at her concert in London a few weeks ago.

During the event, which proved Princess Charlotte is the 'biggest Swiftie’, George, Charlotte and Louis were all spotted dancing and jumping around to the music with William standing off to one side and unashamedly shimmying his shoulders as Swift sang 'Shake it off, shake it off'!

