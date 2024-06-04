Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s favourite clothes designer reveals how the royal children are re-popularising vintage styles

The fashion designer behind royal-approved brand Rachel Riley has opened up about the 'great joy' of seeing Prince George and Princess Charlotte in her brand's clothes and revealed how their love for 'timeless' and vintage styles has re-popularised the look among many children.

Every time we see Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, out on royal engagements, royal fans and experts alike are quick to point out both their impeccable behaviour and smart appearance.

While Kate Middleton relies on a 'no pushover' tactic to discipline her kids when they're out and about, getting their outfits right is a little easier and requires smaller efforts.

Ever since George was small, the mother-of-three has relied on British designer Rachel Riley to dress the heir to the throne who currently sits second in the royal line of succession.

At just nine-months, when he joined his parents on their tour of Australia and New Zealand, George wore four outfits from Riley's brand including her Sailboat Smocked Dungarees. Royal fans went crazy over the sweet dungarees and they sold out almost instantly when photos of the young Prince were released. Riley now even calls this love for her clothes the 'George effect'!

Speaking about George wearing her clothes this first time, Riley told The Mail as per GB News, "They were such momentous occasions in the world's press and it was so fun to see Prince George looking adorable wearing our outfits on the front page of every newspaper.

"The press described him as 'Gorgeous George' and 'Prince Charming'!"

GoodtoKnow Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ten years on from his first royal tour, not only has George worn pieces from Riley's brand countless times, but so has his sister Princess Charlotte.

Most notably, Charlotte wore a pink and navy dress from the brand for her sixth birthday portrait. When the photo was released, the dress became the brand's fastest-selling item ever, selling out on their website in just 12 hours.

Riley believes both the royal's and public's love of her brand comes as a result of her aim to make 'timeless' pieces that can be reworn and passed down through generations.

She utilises a lot of 1950s and 1960s design styles into her childrenswear, creating a sweet look that will never age or go out of style. This means that 30 years on from starting her brand, many of the pieces Riley designed at the start of her career are still customer favourites today.

"Princess Charlotte is a fan of our button-front dress style, which was actually the first item I designed when I began my company 30 years ago," she said. "I love to see our timeless dresses enjoyed across the years.

"We now have customers buying our designs for their own children, similar to ones they wore themselves when they were small. It brings me great joy to see clothes loved and enjoying longevity, and of course creating picture-perfect moments!"

Five ways to shop the look

1. BLUE FORGET-ME-NOT SMOCKED DRESS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

BLUE FORGET-ME-NOT SMOCKED DRESS | Price: £119 | Sizes: 3-10 years

Worn by Princess Charlotte for her 2023 Wimbledon visit, this puff sleeved party dress features traditional hand smocked panel detailing with an adorable forget-me-not design on it's fabric.

View Now - £119 | Rachel Riley

2. SAILBOAT SMOCKED DUNGAREES

(Image credit: Getty Images)

SAILBOAT SMOCKED DUNGAREES | Price: £74 | Sizes: 3 months - 4 years

Made with navy cotton, an elasticated back waist and adjustable straps, not only will baby be comfortable, but with a sweet sailboat hand smocked design on the front panel and a vintage-inspired square neckline, they'll look adorable.

View Now - £74 | Rachel Riley

3. FLORAL BUTTON-FRONT DRESS

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) A photo posted by on

FLORAL BUTTON-FRONT DRESS | Price: £69 | Sizes: 3-10 years

With a 50s inspired look created with puff-sleeves and a button-front design, Princess Charlotte's sixth birthday dress is a super sweet look. The beautiful contrast of pink flowers on a navy background not only looks lovely, but is also incredibly practical for little ones who enjoy getting dirty!

View Now - £69 | Rachel Riley

4. SMOCKED SET

(Image credit: Getty Images)

SMOCKED SET | Price: £94 | Sizes: 3 months - 4 years

The red smocked set has been one of Rachel Riley's bestsellers ever since Prince George wore the sweet item for Princess Charlotte's christening. A traditional two-piece smocked shirt and short set, it's vintage design is simply adorable and gives a formal look without loosing any comfort.

View Now - £94 | Rachel Riley

5. NAVY BRETON STRIPED JERSEY DRESS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

NAVY BRETON STRIPED JERSEY DRESS | Price: £39 | Sizes: 2-10 years

Worn by Princess Charlotte for her appearance at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, this Rachel Riley piece has been a favourite ever since. Made from a soft, casual jersey fabric and featuring a classic stripe pattern and peter pan collar, it's a comfy day dress with all the cuteness of a formal piece.

View Now - £39 | Rachel Riley

In other Royal news, the election could see the Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis take part in an unexpected activity, if the Conservatives get their way. The children also have their hearts set on a budget-friendly hotspot for a family break this year. And Prince George’s future career plans have a sweet connection to his uncle Prince Harry.