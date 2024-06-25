Princess Diana left the bulk of her fortune to sons Prince William and Prince Harry - but there’s one thing from her childhood they’ll never inherit and the real heir is surprising
Princess Diana's two sons inherited a lot of their mother's belongings when she died, but they're set to miss out on one very special item
Prince William and Prince Harry inherited most of their mother Princess Diana's £13million fortune when she died but there is one vital family heirloom they will never get to own; Princess Diana’s family home. So who will inherit it?
We all know that you should write a will when you become a parent. It's equal parts practical and morbid but knowing how to write a will and what not to include in one is important knowledge for anyone - especially when they become a parent.
When Princess Diana died suddenly in 1997, her comprehensive will meant the bulk of her impressive £13million fortune, which included a number of priceless jewellery pieces, went to her two sons, the then 15-year-old Prince William and 12-year-old Prince Harry.
But while the two teenagers inherited, among many items, Diana's stock investments, her clothing, and her £17 million divorce settlement from King Charles, William and Harry did not, and will never, inherit their mother's childhood home, Althorp Estate, where she is buried.
The real heir to the vast estate is, surprisingly, an actor. It will pass down to Louis Spencer, William and Harry's cousin, the son of Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer who currently owns the estate.
The heir is all the more surprising as he has not one, not two, but three older siblings. That's because, while the royal line of succession was amended to not let daughters loose their positions when younger brothers were born, the lineage of the earldom has had no such update and Louis' three older siblings, all sisters, will miss out.
Louis' sister Kitty understands the rules around the lineage but has admitted that it's a 'tricky' topic. In an interview with Town and Country, she previously shared, "Primogeniture can be a tricky topic, because as times are changing, attitudes are as well. We've grown up understanding that it's Louis to inherit, and Louis will do an incredible job."
GoodtoKnow Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
So what do we know about the future Earl Louis Spencer? Well, despite his acting career, which you would think would make him a very public figure, not a whole lot is known about the heir.
He studied at the University of Edinburgh before going on to enrol at a drama school in Chiswick, London. He is now represented by Tavistock Wood talent agency when it comes to his on screen work.
Speaking about his personality, a source previously told The Telegraph of Louis, "He's super private and gets on quietly with his thing. He's a very talented actor and, I think, will be a brilliant one. You'd like him. He's very low-key and genuine, decent and kind and tall."
For more royal news, there's a telling sign Prince George is growing into his role as a Royal, and his future career plans have a sweet nod to uncle, Prince Harry. We also look at how Kate Middleton raises her three children, and she uses authoritative parenting tactics to keep their behaviour up to impeccable standards. Plus, Princess Charlotte fans have spotted a sweet detail that proves she's the 'biggest Swiftie’, as royals post adorable selfie with the singer
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a news writer for Goodtoknow, specialising in family content. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
How to get cheaper family holidays with Free Child Places at Tui, FirstChoice and more
Free Child Places could be your ticket to the family holiday of your dreams - here's what you need to know
By Heidi Scrimgeour Published
-
Teens ‘transmit’ mental health disorders in the classroom, according to research and scientists are baffled
If you think mental health disorders can't be transmitted, scientists have found teens in classrooms are doing just that - but tackling it is another matter entirely.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis may not become working royals as Prince William shares his dad’s vision for a ‘smaller’ monarchy, insider reveals
What will the Prince and Princess of Wales's youngest two children do for work if they don't join The Firm?
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince William reveals sweet nickname for King Charles in simple but heartfelt Father’s Day message
The Prince of Wales also shared a throwback picture of himself with his father
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince George is going to be so upset he’s missing out on Prince William’s birthday plans - but the reason why is pretty understandable
The Prince of Wales celebrates his 42nd birthday later this month
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince Harry’s Father’s Day plans with King Charles revealed as royal expert reminds public that he ‘really does love his father’
Royal fans are keen to know if Prince Harry will reach out to his father to celebrate the day
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince George and Prince William enjoy ‘rough and tumble father-and-son fun’ thanks to Princess Diana’s important parenting tactic
The Wales family are relying on Princess Diana's parenting rule to strike a balance between George's 'princely behaviour' and 'normal 10-year-old antics'
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Princess Charlotte is not 'looking forward' to upcoming school event - and it's left Prince William crossing his fingers
The youngsters dad opened up about Princess Charlotte's nerves over school
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince William enjoyed his childhood haircuts for one very relatable reason, reveals Princess Diana’s stylist
It's not easy getting a child to sit still and get their hair cut, but young Prince William adored the downtime
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis have their hearts set on visiting a budget-friendly holiday hotspot for their break this year, Prince William reveals
The youngsters were 'jealous' their dad visited the popular holiday destination without them
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published