Prince William is keeping Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’ feet on the ground with an important project inspired by Princess Diana
The Prince of Wales is keen to carry on the work started by his late mother, a royal expert has revealed
A royal expert has revealed how Prince William is carrying on the charity work his late mother Princess Diana began with an 'ambitious' project - and he's using it to help keep his kids’ feet on the ground too.
The careers, interests, and hobbies of parents and grandparents have a profound impact on the generations that come after them, from the way grandparents inspire new interests in grandkids to how parents lead their children into similar careers as them - as happened with one Bridgerton star whose actor parents are incredibly famous stars of the screen.
It's no different for Prince William. Of course, while he had no choice but to become a working royal like his parents due to his position in the royal line of succession, his late mother Princess Diana instilled some very important interests in him, namely his interest in ending homelessness.
As a young boy, Diana took both William and his brother Prince Harry to experience first hand the struggles faced by those experiencing homelessness and it clearly had a profound impact on William as he's now working on a project to demonstrate that it is possible to end homelessness, making it 'rare, brief, and unrepeated.'
Not only this, but he is also now the patron of homeless organisations such as The Passage and Centrepoint, the latter being his mother's favourite charity.
Speaking to OK! Magazine about Diana's influence on her son, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond said, "The scourge of homelessness is something his mother made him aware of when he was just a young boy.
"Which other young Prince had ever been shown what it’s like to live on the streets, been taken to visit hostels for the homeless and learned at first hand what it’s like to be down and out? Diana must take much of the credit for making William into the person he is, and for his determination to make some real changes to our society."
GoodtoKnow Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
But not only has Diana made William determined, she's also inspired him to be brave and prepared for failure. Bond said of William's plans, "It is one hell of an ambitious project: to show that it’s possible to end homelessness and is something that no government has ever even approached.
"It’s brave to set yourself up for possible failure. The task is a huge one and good on William for trying to make a difference."
William is also keen to get his own three kids, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, involved in his charity work, just as his mother did with him.
He previously said that the youngsters 'will definitely be exposed' to the impact of homelessness as they grow up as he's keen to remind them that their lives are incredibly privileged - though exactly how he's going to do that, he's unsure of.
"I think when I can balance it with their schooling, they will definitely be exposed to it [homelessness]. On the school run, we talk about what we see. When we were in London, driving backwards and forwards, we regularly used to see people sitting outside supermarkets and we'd talk about it," he told the Sunday Times in an interview.
"I'd say to the children, 'Why are they there? What's going on?' I think it's in all our interests, it's the right thing to do, to expose the children, at the right stage in the right dialogue, so they have an understanding."
He added, "They [will] grow up knowing that actually, do you know what, some of us are very fortunate, some of us need a little bit of a helping hand, some of us need to do a bit more where we can to help others improve their lives."
In other royal news, the telling sign Prince George is growing into his role as a Royal has been revealed - and his future career plans have a sweet nod to uncle, Prince Harry. Plus, we reveal that, while Princess Diana left the bulk of her fortune to sons Prince William and Prince Harry, there’s one thing from her childhood they’ll never inherit and the real heir is surprising. And with experts saying that Princess Charlotte is ‘really taking care of her mum’ Kate Middleton throughout her cancer treatment, we wonder if she's taking on the ‘responsibility’ due to eldest daughter syndrome.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a news writer for Goodtoknow, specialising in family content. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
How to talk to your kids about porn -12 tips from sex education experts for ages 5+
It may be awkward but it's an important conversation - here's how soon you need to start talking about it and how to do it in an age-appropriate way
By Joanne Lewsley Published
-
The ‘unexpected joy’ of returning to work after caring for kids - 10 things parents loved the most about getting back to work after maternity leave according to new research (and #5 is so relatable)
Returning to work after maternity leave is often daunting, but a new study reveals it can be a 'joyful experience' for some - here's the top 10 things parents going back to work love.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Princess Diana left the bulk of her fortune to sons Prince William and Prince Harry - but there’s one thing from her childhood they’ll never inherit and the real heir is surprising
Princess Diana's two sons inherited a lot of their mother's belongings when she died, but they're set to miss out on one very special item
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis may not become working royals as Prince William shares his dad’s vision for a ‘smaller’ monarchy, insider reveals
What will the Prince and Princess of Wales's youngest two children do for work if they don't join The Firm?
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince William reveals sweet nickname for King Charles in simple but heartfelt Father’s Day message
The Prince of Wales also shared a throwback picture of himself with his father
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince George is going to be so upset he’s missing out on Prince William’s birthday plans - but the reason why is pretty understandable
The Prince of Wales celebrates his 42nd birthday later this month
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince George and Prince William enjoy ‘rough and tumble father-and-son fun’ thanks to Princess Diana’s important parenting tactic
The Wales family are relying on Princess Diana's parenting rule to strike a balance between George's 'princely behaviour' and 'normal 10-year-old antics'
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Princess Charlotte is not 'looking forward' to upcoming school event - and it's left Prince William crossing his fingers
The youngsters dad opened up about Princess Charlotte's nerves over school
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’ are kept ‘grounded’ by Princess Diana’s 'golden parenting rule' that Kate Middleton swears by
Kate Middleton has been heavily inspired by her late mother-in-law when it comes to parenting
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince William enjoyed his childhood haircuts for one very relatable reason, reveals Princess Diana’s stylist
It's not easy getting a child to sit still and get their hair cut, but young Prince William adored the downtime
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published