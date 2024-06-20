Telling sign that Prince George is ‘growing into his role’ as a royal
A body language expert believes the heir to the throne is developing a more 'calm and collected presence' in public
A body language expert has highlighted the telling sign that Prince George is 'growing' into his role as heir to the throne, with the youngster developing a more 'calm and collected presence' during public duties.
Trooping the Colour was a huge success for the Royal Family, with King Charles's birthday celebrations marking the first time they had all been seen together and united since Kate Middleton's health struggles began back in January.
Royal fans were delighted by her presence and that of her three young children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six.
But while many of us were distracted by show-stealer Louis ‘dancing and yawning’ during the parade and showing his sweet concern for his royal relatives, we missed his brother's 'calm and collected presence' that one body language expert believes shows he is beginning to 'grow' into his role as second in the royal line of succession.
"Prince George displayed a mature and composed demeanor, reflecting his growing role within the family," body language expert Noor Hibbert told GBNews of the youngster's appearance at the event. "He stood attentively by his mother, his posture mirroring Prince William’s, showing an understanding of his responsibilities."
She added, "His calm and collected presence added a sense of stability and support for Kate during the event."
It wasn't just George looking out for his mother, Princess Charlotte was too - and in a surprisingly 'maternal way' according to the expert.
"Charlotte's body language appeared to be protective, which demonstrated that she is stepping up to support her mother, Kate - she was acting almost like her right-hand woman," she explained. "The way she looked up at her mother was in an adoring and somewhat maternal way and this demonstrated her sweetness and showed how the princess is maturing and is now looking out for her mother, almost like the role of a caregiver."
But while Charlotte was looking out for her mother, she was also looking up to her and mirroring her behaviours to continue learning how to be 'the perfect royal.
Hibbert said, "Sitting opposite Kate, Charlotte showcased behaviours and movements typically done by Kate, smiling over her shoulder at the crowds and waving enthusiastically. And just like Kate, Charlotte's smile was almost constant.
"As they assembled at the window of Buckingham Palace, Charlotte's support continued. Standing at the front of the group next to Louis, she was wearing a beaming smile as she looked down on the parade, mirroring her mother’s techniques like the perfect Royal."
In other royal news, Kate Middleton used an ‘authoritative parenting’ tactic to keep Prince George, Charlotte and Louis in line during Trooping the Colour. And Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis just shared their first ever Instagram post with a sweet message. Plus, Prince George is going to be so upset he’s missing out on Prince William’s birthday plans - but the reason why is pretty understandable.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a news writer for Goodtoknow, specialising in family content.
