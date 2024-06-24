Princess Charlotte fans spot sweet detail that proves she's the 'biggest Swiftie’, as royals post adorable selfie with the singer

After looking so joyous in the selfie taken with Taylor Swift after attending The Eras Tour concert, fans are convinced Princess Charlotte is the biggest Swiftie for this sweet reason.

Princess Charlotte has a lot of responsibility placed on her shoulders. From helping mum, Kate Middleton, keep her brothers in line at Trooping the Colour and attempting to stop Prince Louis dancing and yawning on the balcony, to the possibility she suffers 'middle child syndrome', there's a lot for the young Princess to contend with.

However, she got to let her hair down and dance with dad, Prince William, and brother Prince George, when the trio attended The Eras Tour together. Afterwards, the Royals stood together for a selfie with Taylor Swift, and their wide smiles show just how delighted they are at having a snap with the singer after the show.

The photo was shared to the @princeandprincessofwales Instagram account with the caption "Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening! #LondonTSTheErastour." Fans were quick to spot the key detail that marked out Princess Charlotte as the biggest Swiftie in the family - the white and yellow sequin dress she wore for the occasion.

While Prince William and Prince George donned blue for the concert, Princess Charlotte clearly knew the unofficial dress code, and followed it with gusto. For most Swifties attending the Eras tour, the 'secret' code includes wearing something sparkly and something similar to one of the singer's albums. Charlotte's dress hits the sparkly note, and the yellow colour alludes to the main colours worn by Swift when she performed songs from the album Fearless.

Swift also shared the adorable picture to her own Instagram account, offering Prince William birthday greetings in the process. She wrote "Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start."

Commenting on the picture shared by the Royals, one person simply wrote "Princess Charlotte understood the assignment," while another added "Love absolutely everything about this, the smiles, the joy, its heartwarming to the core!"

There was a huge amount of discussion given to the gorgeous selfie on social media platform X (formerly Twitter.) One commenter shared "She even got the dress code down. I just know that meeting Taylor was a huge delight for her," while another said poignantly "Just imagining that Catherine braided Lottie’s hair and styled her sequin ensemble. That is how you dress in a Taylor Swift concert - in a gold sparkly outfit! Princess Charlotte was beaming in this photo, a core memory for her as a Swiftie."

