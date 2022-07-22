Prince George beams at the beach in adorable candid birthday portrait

Fans are all saying the same thing about Prince George's new candid birthday portrait.

Prince George birthday portrait, Prince George of Cambridge attends the Men's Singles Final at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2022 in London, England.
Mum, Kate Middleton has debuted her photography talents yet again with a lovely portrait of Prince George to mark his 9th birthday.

Prince George has marked his ninth birthday (opens in new tab) with a fun, candid snap at the beach, taken by mum Kate Middleton.

It’s clear that Kate’s trick for always capturing the perfect picture of her children (opens in new tab) still works, as she snapped her eldest beaming, as he enjoyed a beach day during their ‘normal’ family summer holiday (opens in new tab)

The photograph was posted to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s official Instagram to celebrate George’s big day, with the caption, “George is turning 9! 🎂🎈.”

Royal fans raced to the comment to wish George a happy day, with a number of fans spotting an uncanny resemblance to another member of the family.

One commented, “He’s looking so much like his daddy these days! Happy Birthday, George! 🎈 🎂”

Another remarked, “What a fantastic photo! George looks so much like his dad. 💙”

Meanwhile, some fans couldn’t get over how grown-up he looked, with one fan writing, “I can't believe he's already nine!”

In the lovely portrait, he can be seen wearing a relaxed, blue polo shirt which is a stark contrast to his latest royal appearance at Wimbledon. During his exciting debut at the Men’s Final, George wore a smart suit, with some fans fearing that the young Prince was too hot (opens in new tab) as temperatures soared throughout the day.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend The Wimbledon Men's Singles Final at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2022 in London, England.

Despite the fears over his attire, George looked to be enjoying his ‘treat day (opens in new tab)’ with Kate and William, even getting to meet his sporting hero, Novak Djokovic and holding the Wimbledon trophy.

As for his birthday plans, the young tennis fan will be enjoying some similar one-on-one time with his parents, as they reportedly have a ‘strict rule’ on their children’s birthdays (opens in new tab) of clearing their schedules to give them their ‘undivided attention.’

