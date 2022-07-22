Prince Harry’s ‘fun uncle’ bond has 'suffered' following ‘rift’ with Prince William

Prince Harry's 'fun uncle' bond with nephew Prince George has 'suffered' during fallout with his brother.

Prince Harry's 'fun uncle' bond with Prince George has 'suffered' following 'fallout' with brother Prince William, royal expert claims.

Prince Harry was said to be known for his "charming" and "silly" demeanour when playing with his nephews and nieces. But since he moved to the US with wife Meghan Markle after they stepped back (opens in new tab) as senior working members of the Royal Family, and the royal 'rift' that followed is said to have 'strained' his 'fun uncle' status.

Prince Harry is uncle to Prince William and Kate's three children, Prince George (opens in new tab), who celebrates his ninth birthday (opens in new tab) today (22nd July) with a new portrait (opens in new tab), Princess Charlotte, seven and Prince Louis, three. All of the children were born before his own children Archie, three, and Lilibet (opens in new tab), 13 months so you could say that his bond with children developed when playing with the kids.

But Royal expert and narrator of The List, Christine-Marie Liwag (opens in new tab), explained to OK how Harry's 'fun uncle' status suffered, "There's nothing more fun than being an aunt or uncle. It certainly seemed like Prince Harry embraced the role of fun uncle.

“An inside source told the Daily Mail that Kate and Harry really bonded over his 'free and easy' spirit. And his attitude came in handy when playing with her kids.

She continued, "The source shared, '[Kate] adores the way Harry plays with her children. He is very good with them, a charming big kid and silly uncle'.”

Ms Liwag added, “But, as you can imagine, things went downhill pretty quickly. And given the rift between Harry and William, Harry's role as an uncle suffered.”

And it's not just the Cambridge kids that Prince Harry would have fun with - he has previously been spotted playing with his cousin Zara Phillips's daughter Mia Tindall at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy Match back in 2016.

Ms Liwag referenced the 2020 biography Finding Freedom (opens in new tab) to support her claims, she said, "According to the 2020 book Finding Freedom, Harry's bond with George and Charlotte suffered as a result of the feud between the brothers.

“The authors also alleged that Kate was 'fiercely loyal' to William. And that even during his feud with Harry, she did 'little to diffuse the situation'.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey interview (opens in new tab) is thought to have heightened tensions in the Royal Family.

Selina Maycock
Selina Maycock

Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories. 

