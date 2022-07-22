Prince Harry’s ‘fun uncle’ bond has 'suffered' following ‘rift’ with Prince William
Prince Harry's 'fun uncle' bond with nephew Prince George has 'suffered' during fallout with his brother.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Prince Harry's 'fun uncle' bond with Prince George has 'suffered' following 'fallout' with brother Prince William, royal expert claims.
- Prince Harry's 'fun' uncle status has become strained in recent months, it's been claimed.
- The Duke of Sussex was said to be a 'charming big kid and silly uncle' but tensions in the royal family have possibly affected that.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as Meghan Markle’s latest appearance has fans noticing this 'amazing' likeness (opens in new tab).
Prince Harry was said to be known for his "charming" and "silly" demeanour when playing with his nephews and nieces. But since he moved to the US with wife Meghan Markle after they stepped back (opens in new tab) as senior working members of the Royal Family, and the royal 'rift' that followed is said to have 'strained' his 'fun uncle' status.
Prince Harry is uncle to Prince William and Kate's three children, Prince George (opens in new tab), who celebrates his ninth birthday (opens in new tab) today (22nd July) with a new portrait (opens in new tab), Princess Charlotte, seven and Prince Louis, three. All of the children were born before his own children Archie, three, and Lilibet (opens in new tab), 13 months so you could say that his bond with children developed when playing with the kids.
But Royal expert and narrator of The List, Christine-Marie Liwag (opens in new tab), explained to OK how Harry's 'fun uncle' status suffered, "There's nothing more fun than being an aunt or uncle. It certainly seemed like Prince Harry embraced the role of fun uncle.
“An inside source told the Daily Mail that Kate and Harry really bonded over his 'free and easy' spirit. And his attitude came in handy when playing with her kids.
She continued, "The source shared, '[Kate] adores the way Harry plays with her children. He is very good with them, a charming big kid and silly uncle'.”
Ms Liwag added, “But, as you can imagine, things went downhill pretty quickly. And given the rift between Harry and William, Harry's role as an uncle suffered.”
And it's not just the Cambridge kids that Prince Harry would have fun with - he has previously been spotted playing with his cousin Zara Phillips's daughter Mia Tindall at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy Match back in 2016.
Ms Liwag referenced the 2020 biography Finding Freedom (opens in new tab) to support her claims, she said, "According to the 2020 book Finding Freedom, Harry's bond with George and Charlotte suffered as a result of the feud between the brothers.
“The authors also alleged that Kate was 'fiercely loyal' to William. And that even during his feud with Harry, she did 'little to diffuse the situation'.”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey interview (opens in new tab) is thought to have heightened tensions in the Royal Family.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
How to buy and sell on eBay safely and the risks to watch out for
Make sure you know how to safely buy and sell on eBay, whether you are looking to spend less or make a bit of extra cash
By Rachel Lacey • Published
-
How to make extra money - 17 ways to boost your income
Knowing how to make extra money could help to ease the squeeze of the cost of living crisis
By Sue Hayward • Published
-
Prince Harry is not 'interested in developing a relationship' with step-mother Camilla, claims royal expert
A royal expert claims Harry and Camilla do not get along and says the Duke is not interested in developing a relationship with his step-mother
By Anna Bailey • Published
-
Prince Harry was wracked with ‘tension and anxiety’ during UN speech, body language expert claims
A body language expert claims Prince Harry was 'anxious' and performing 'barrier rituals' throughout his UN appearance
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Prince Harry reveals the moment he knew Meghan Markle was his 'soulmate' in passionate speech
Prince Harry recounted the moment he knew wife Meghan was his ‘soulmate’ in a powerful United Nations address
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were 'convinced' they had 'Princess Diana's magic' on royal tour
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are claimed to have attributed royal tour success to 'Diana's magic'
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Harry says he sees Princess Diana’s ‘legacy’ in his children in touching video tribute
Prince Harry says he sees Princess Diana in Archie and Lilibet
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Prince Harry's reassuring comment to Prince William during last brotherly moment revealed by lip reader
Prince Harry's sweet comment to Prince William at Diana's statue unveiling has been deciphered
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
Here's why royal fans think another Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Oprah interview could be coming
Could there be another Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Oprah interview in the pipeline?
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
Princess Diana's hopes for Prince Harry to stand by William in 'lonely' life as heir to throne
Princess Diana is said to have wanted Harry to stick by William in his 'lonely' role
By Caitlin Elliott • Last updated