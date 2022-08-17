Prince Harry felt 'under pressure' during last UK visit and may approach this trip differently

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gear up to return to the UK for the second time this summer, a body language expert hints at why the couple may avoid a royal reunion.

This trip comes just two months after the couple made their anticipated royal return for the Queen’s platinum Jubilee.

However, a body language expert claims Harry may lean on his wife for support after being ‘tense’ and feeling ‘under pressure’ during their last trip.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have confirmed that they will be traveling to the UK (opens in new tab) next month, following their long-awaited return at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. However, despite their proximity to the Firm (opens in new tab) during their stay, the couple reportedly has ‘no plans’ to reunite with the family.

The Sussexes are heading to the UK to attend two charity events and the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event in Germany. During their visit, the couple will be staying just ‘five-minutes’ from Prince William and Kate Middleton (opens in new tab), at their previous home of Frogmore Cottage, but have no plans to meet up.

Body Language expert, Darren Stanton has shed some light on why Harry and Meghan may choose to avoid a royal reunion, as he claims Harry was feeling ‘under pressure’ during their Jubilee appearance and will be looking to his wife for support.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Max Mumby/Indigo)

Speaking on behalf of Slingo (opens in new tab), Darren explained why Meghan will play a key supporting role during their upcoming trip as she showed ‘no signs of anxiety’ during their last public appearance at the Queen’s Thanksgiving Service.

He claims her ‘trademark confidence was consistently present’ while Harry’s body language on the other hand was ‘drastically different.’

He revealed, "His body position and gestures while in the spotlight suggested he felt under pressure and uncomfortable at times, despite the royal family appearing to embrace Harry and Meghan’s return.”

(Image credit: Getty Images / Neil Mockford/GC Images)

Before adding, “Harry’s appearance suggested he was experiencing a very different internal emotion to that of happiness. He often looked to Meghan for reassurance.

“It will be interesting to see whether Harry feels more at ease when he returns to the UK next month…or whether he still has worries about being back on home soil.”

The lack of a royal reunion comes after continued reports of a feud between Prince Harry and his older brother William, with the Cambridges' also said to likely be ‘too busy’ to visit the couple (opens in new tab) in Los Angeles when they visit the USA next year.