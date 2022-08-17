Prince Harry felt 'under pressure' during last UK visit and may approach this trip differently

With no royal reunion on the agenda for Prince Harry and Meghan's upcoming return to the UK, a body language expert sheds light on the couple's last visit.

Prince Harry felt 'under pressure', Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, the Patron of the Rugby Football League hosts the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draws for the men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments at Buckingham Palace on January 16, 2020 in London, England.
As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gear up to return to the UK for the second time this summer, a body language expert hints at why the couple may avoid a royal reunion. 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have confirmed that they will be traveling to the UK (opens in new tab) next month, following their long-awaited return at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. However, despite their proximity to the Firm (opens in new tab) during their stay, the couple reportedly has ‘no plans’ to reunite with the family.

The Sussexes are heading to the UK to attend two charity events and the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event in Germany. During their visit, the couple will be staying just ‘five-minutes’ from Prince William and Kate Middleton (opens in new tab), at their previous home of Frogmore Cottage, but have no plans to meet up.

Body Language expert, Darren Stanton has shed some light on why Harry and Meghan may choose to avoid a royal reunion, as he claims Harry was feeling ‘under pressure’ during their Jubilee appearance and will be looking to his wife for support.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend a National Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral on June 3, 2022 in London, England.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo (opens in new tab), Darren explained why Meghan will play a key supporting role during their upcoming trip as she showed ‘no signs of anxiety’ during their last public appearance at the Queen’s Thanksgiving Service.  

He claims her ‘trademark confidence was consistently present’ while Harry’s body language on the other hand was ‘drastically different.’

He revealed, "His body position and gestures while in the spotlight suggested he felt under pressure and uncomfortable at times, despite the royal family appearing to embrace Harry and Meghan’s return.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex departing St. Paul's Cathedral after the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee 2022 - National Service of Thanksgiving on June 03, 2022 in London, England.

Before adding, “Harry’s appearance suggested he was experiencing a very different internal emotion to that of happiness. He often looked to Meghan for reassurance.

“It will be interesting to see whether Harry feels more at ease when he returns to the UK next month…or whether he still has worries about being back on home soil.”

The lack of a royal reunion comes after continued reports of a feud between Prince Harry and his older brother William, with the Cambridges' also said to likely be ‘too busy’ to visit the couple (opens in new tab) in Los Angeles when they visit the USA next year.

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson

Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has recently earned her Gold Standard Diploma in Journalism from the NCTJ. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on beauty, fashion, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life.

