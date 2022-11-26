Fans to see a lot of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the coming months as ‘a ton’ of promotional interviews are planned for their docuseries
The low-key couple will be back in the spotlight
With Prince Harry's highly anticipated memoir, Spare, hitting shelves in early January and his and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries allegedly dropping in just a few weeks, the pair have a ton of promotional interviews lined up. So get ready to see the royal couple a lot more than usual.
A royal expert has claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a series of interviews lined up to promote both Prince Harry's memoir Spare and the couple's upcoming Netflix docuseries, the name of which is yet to be announced.
As the royal pair have been keeping low-key recently, royal fans are delighted at the possibility of seeing more of the couple.
In other royal news, a resurfaced video highlights Prince Harry's "desperation" over Meghan Markle's mental health struggle
Holiday season is nearly upon us, or it already is if you are enviably prepared with presents and food shopping. The time is a busy one, but imagine being Prince Harry and Meghan Markle right now. On top the pair preparing for a Christmas with two young children, the couple will also be focusing on the release of Harry's hotly anticipated memoir, Spare, which is set to hit shelves in early January, as well as their Netflix docuseries, which is allegedly dropping in just a few weeks.
As well as spending time likely worrying about how the projects will be received by the public, the pair will also be taking time out of their busy schedules to promote both autobiographical undertakings. According to royal expert and author Tom Bower, that promotional campaign is about to start.
Speaking on GB News, Bower said the Sussexes have a "whole slate of interviews lined up," explaining that the docuseries "starts in about two and a half weeks" and that "of course, after that, the book will leak. So there's a whole campaign on the way."
With a lot of speculation and drama swirling around about Meghan and Harry's upcoming projects, the pair have been flying under the radar recently. With all the radio silence, royal fans will be delighted at seeing the couple and hearing their voices as they start promoting their upcoming projects.
There have been claims that Netflix was so worried over backlash against season five of The Crown that they planned to moved the couple's docuseries back to 2023 so people could cool off. On top of that, there were also claims that the series contradicted a lot of what Prince Harry documented in his memoir. But, despite the speculation, is sounds as though Harry and Meghan's Netflix project is moving full speed ahead with a reported release date of December the 8th!
Though it should be said that Netflix has not so much as released a trailer, and, even more worryingly, has not even confirmed that there is a docuseries...
