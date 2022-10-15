Netflix sources reveal that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left filmmakers 'confused' with contradictory statements
A source said conflicting information written in Prince Harry's memoir is 'an issue'
Prince Harry (opens in new tab) and Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) have reportedly left Netflix producers 'confused' as statements made by the pair in their documentary 'contradicted' what Harry has written in his memoir
- A source from Netflix has revealed that filmmakers for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docu-series were left 'confused' by some of their statements.
- The pair reportedly made claims that appeared to 'contradict' each other as well as statements made in Prince Harry's memoir
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have confused the producers of their TV show after making claims that appear to 'contradict' each other, it has been claimed.
The royal couple made a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix (opens in new tab) to film a docu-series detailing their lives, which is due to air in December, though reports that it could be shelved (opens in new tab) put the date into question.
As royal fans wait on the edge of their seats to catch a glimpse into their lives, a source has told Page Six that Harry and Meghan have 'confused' filmmakers with some of their statements.
A Netflix source told the publication, "A lot in the show contradicted what Harry has written, so that was an issue.
"'Then Harry and Meghan made significant requests to walk back content they themselves have provided, for their own project."
Page Six has previously reported that Harry and Meghan wanted to put the Netflix show on hold until next year while they made edits to the production, but the publication has now revealed that Netflix will 'stuck to its guns' and air the docu-series as planned in December. The date lines up perfectly with the release of the company's new series of The Crown, new episodes of which will premiere on the 9th of November 2022.
Earlier this week, royal biographer Tom Bower (opens in new tab) told the MailOnline that Harry and Meghan are 'stuck with the devil' over their deals with Netflix, for their TV show, and Penguin Publishing, for Prince Harry's memoir, claiming that the pair were in need of the money that would come in from the deals.
Bower explained, "They need the money and they need it now more than ever because they've got no other source of income. So I think they're just stuck with the devil now.
"They're tied to Netflix, they're tied to their book. And all the criticism they're going to take means nothing because that's the only way they can earn their money."
Speaking to GB News on Monday the 10th October, the biographer added, 'I don't see how the Sussexes can give up both the Netflix and book deal.'
