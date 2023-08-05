Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal their kids will be ‘grateful’ for this important reason in rare video appearance

"They don't know it yet, but they will!"

In a rare video appearance to celebrate the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed their kids will be ‘grateful’ for the work the fund's recipients do with online safety. 

After months of relative radio silence from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the couple have made their first joint public appearance in three months and gave another insight into their children's lives.

In a rare video appearance to celebrate the recipients of the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen calling recipients to say congratulations and talk about their work in the digital industry. 

It was not a completely random appearance. Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation is one of the founding members of the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund which has, for the first time, awarded grants to youth-led technology groups who are working on online safety projects for young people. 

The initiative aligns with Archewell's main stated purposes, 'to build a better world online, to restore trust in information, and above all, to uplift communities,' and also coincides with their simple tagline, 'At The Archewell Foundation, our core purpose is, quite simply, to do good.'

During the video, Harry and Meghan praised the recipients and revealed that they know their kids will, one day, be 'incredibly grateful' for the work they are doing.

“Thank you for doing everything that you do," Harry said to one recipient. "Our kids especially are incredibly grateful.”

Meghan then jumped in, laughing as she added, “They don’t know it yet, but they will!”

Later on in the three-minute video, Meghan praised the work of the recipients, saying that they could make an "enormous impact" by tackling the harmful aspects of social media and online misinformation, a cause that both Harry and Meghan have previously shared they've been victims of. 

Speaking about the importance of Harry and Meghan's support, Sam Hiner, who is the executive director of the Young People's Alliance Education Fund, said, "What I appreciated is that sometimes it feels like we’re not as recognised for the advocacy we do as young people.

"I really appreciated that they saw the importance of the work that we were doing and were speaking to the importance of young people getting engaged in the democratic process."

The video saw Harry and Meghan sat side-by-side in the garden of their Montecito mansion in LA, a stunning space that looks like a true oasis. For the appearance, the pair opted for muted outfits with Meghan wearing a variation of her go-to look in a beige turtleneck top with matching loose flared trousers and she accessorised with a stack of of gold bracelets and small hoop earrings.

Harry's outfit complimented his wife's with the Prince in a pair of camel chinos and a white shirt.

