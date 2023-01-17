Prince Harry reveals he ate this takeaway to 'enhance his calm' at the birth of his son Archie
The Duke of Sussex has opened up on what two things 'enhanced' his calm as wife Meghan Markle gave birth.
Prince Harry has revealed eating Nando's chicken 'enhanced his calm' at the birth of son Archie.
- Prince Harry dined on Nando's chicken when Meghan Markle gave birth to their son Archie.
- The Duke of Sussex has revealed the detail in his new memoir Spare.
Prince Harry has revealed he ate Nando's chicken and was 'bouncing' on laughing gas (opens in new tab) at the birth of son Archie.
The Duke of Sussex, is father to Archie (opens in new tab), three, and daughter Lilibet (opens in new tab), one, with wife Meghan Markle and for the first time since the birth of their eldest child, Prince Harry has revealed personal details of what went down in the birthing room at London's Portland Hospital back in 2019.
Writing in his Spare memoir (opens in new tab), Prince Harry set the scene with wife Meghan who 'bounced on a giant purple ball' as she went into labour (opens in new tab) before climbing into a bath to listen to 'soulful hymns' as Harry lit the room with 'electric candles' and placed a treasured snap of his late mother Princess Diana (opens in new tab) on the delivery room table.
He explained, "Meg was so calm. I was calm too. But I saw two ways of enhancing my calm. One: Nando’s chicken (brought by our bodyguards). Two: A canister of laughing gas beside Meg’s bed. I took several slow, penetrating hits.
Prince Harry's go-to Nando's order has previously been revealed and it's a surprising one - Instead of ordering a spicy chicken wrap (opens in new tab) the Duke of Sussex has been known to order a simple chicken pitta with extra cheese, seasoned with lemon and herb - the mildest flavour Nando's offers after it launched its hottest ever spice (opens in new tab) .
Harry continued, "Meg, bouncing on a giant purple ball, a proven way of giving Nature a push, laughed and rolled her eyes. I took several more hits and now I was bouncing too."
Nandos has just re-launched its VUSA that promises to be hotter than extra hot.
A post shared by Nando's UK & Ireland (@nandosuk) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Prince Harry's love of Nando's comes before Meghan Markle revealed that Prince Harry loves this US takeaway (opens in new tab).
And when the nurse came to give Meghan some for pain relief (opens in new tab), chicken isn't the only thing he'd overindulged in - the gas and air had all gone.
"I could see the thought slowly dawning. Gracious, the husband’s had it all. “Sorry,” I said meekly," said Harry.
Meghan was given an epidural to ease the pain to which Harry recalled, "The anaesthetist hurried in. Off went the music, on went the lights. Whoa. Vibe change."
But when it came to the birth of his daughter in June 2021, Harry joked, "This time I didn't touch the laughing gas (because there was none)."
