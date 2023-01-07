Meghan Markle asked Princess Diana for “clarity and guidance” when visiting her grave in 2017, Prince Harry has revealed

On the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's death (opens in new tab), Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) kneeled next to her grave and asked her for 'clarity and guidance,' Prince Harry (opens in new tab) has revealed in his memoir, Spare (opens in new tab).

The pair reportedly rowed out to where Diana is buried and Harry saw Meghan "on her knees with her eyes closed and her palms flat against the stone".

In an excerpt of his upcoming memoir, Harry shared that on the 20th anniversary of his mother's death, in August 2017, he and Meghan had rowed out to the island where Diana is buried on the Althorp estate.

After taking a personal moment to reflect on his mother's life, Harry said that he turned around to see Meghan "on her knees with her eyes closed and her palms flat against the stone".

(Image credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Comparisons between Meghan and Princess Diana have often been drawn, not least by Harry himself. In the couple's recent Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, he said, "So much of what Meghan is and how she is, is so similar to my mum.

"She has the same compassion. She has the same empathy. She has the same confidence. She has this warmth about her."

(Image credit: Mark Hawkins/Alamy Live News)

Spare, which will be released on 10 January, is set to include a whole host of discussion surrounding Princess Diana. In a further leaked passage of his book, as reported by The Mirror, Prince Harry recounted the heartbreaking night he asked a chauffeur to recreate the night his mum died.

According to The Mirror, Harry shared that in 2007, at just 23-years-old, he asked his driver to take him through the Pont de L’Alma tunnel, the site where Princess Diana sustained fatal injuries in 1997.

He then reportedly requested that his driver speed up to 65 miles per hour, the speed his mother's car had been driving when it crashed, "to be precise".

Harry wrote that it had been a "very bad idea" but he held out some hope that recreating the event would end the decade of "unrelenting pain" that followed her death.

