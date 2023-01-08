Prince Harry thinks Princess Diana “would be sad” but understanding about his relationship with Prince William

In a preview for his upcoming interview with Good Morning America, Prince Harry (opens in new tab) revealed that he believed his mother, Princess Diana, "would be sad" about his deteriorating relationship with his brother, Prince William (opens in new tab).

Prince Harry believes that Princess Diana "would be sad" about his and Prince William's less than amicable seperation but would "know that there are certain things we need to go through to be able to heal the relationship."

In the preview for an upcoming interview, he also said that he has "felt the presence" of his mum "more so in the last two years" than in the last 30.

When Prince Harry announced he would be writing a memoir, even before its contents had began to be leaked, no one doubted the strong focus the book would have on his mother, Princess Diana.

Now, as Harry begins a round of promotional interviews to get people talking about Spare before its release, it has become clear that Diana is at the front and centre of his mind and work.

In a preview for his interview with Good Morning America, which will air on Monday 9 January at 7am EST on GMA, Harry revealed what he believes his late mother would think of his current relationship with his brother, Prince William.

.@michaelstrahan asks Prince Harry how Princess Diana would feel about his relationship with Prince William now: “I think she would be sad.” @jamesaalongman reports. Watch the interview Monday on @GMA. pic.twitter.com/FIMOX8UndiJanuary 6, 2023 See more

In the preview, GMA host Michael Strahan asked Harry, "How would your mum feel about your relationship with your brother?"

Harry paused for a moment before replying, "I think she would be sad. I think she would be looking at it long term to know that there are certain things we need to go through to be able to heal the relationship."

"I have felt the presence of my mum more so in the last two years than I have in the last 30," he added.

“He is not holding anything back.”@michaelstrahan with a look at his interview with Prince Harry ahead of the release of his memoir “Spare" — which covers his relationship with Prince William, his time in the military and much more. Watch Monday on @GMA. https://t.co/me8QGyt663 pic.twitter.com/UkXqIO4faLJanuary 5, 2023 See more

In another preview for the same interview, Strahan, who had been given early access to read Prince Harry's book, quoted from the memoir. He picked a passage where Harry described Prince William as his "beloved brother" and "archnemesis," and asked Harry to elaborate on his meaning.

"Strong words. What did you mean by that?" the interviewer asked. "There has always been this competition between us, weirdly," Harry replied. "I think it really plays into, or was played by, the 'heir/spare.' "

