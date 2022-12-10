Prince Harry is ‘turning himself into an outcast’ who will never be ‘welcome back in England,’ according to a royal expert

The outrage over Harry and Meghan's docuseries has damaged the pair's relationship with the royal family

King Charles, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images and Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala/Future)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
published

Prince Harry (opens in new tab) and Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) will be shunned from returning to the United Kingdom over outrage concerning claims made by the pair in their Netflix docuseries (opens in new tab), claims royal expert.

Just two days after the release of their much anticipated Netflix docuseries, a royal expert has claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have ruined their chances of a warm welcome from the United Kingdom.

Speaking to Page Six, Tom Bower, a royal expert and author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors, which is currently available to buy on Amazon (opens in new tab), said, “I can’t imagine they’ll be welcome. I don’t think Harry will ever be welcome back in England.” 

Bower also added that outrage over the series means that the pair most likely won’t be on the guest list for King Charles III’s coronation, which is set to take place on Saturday the 6th May, 2023. (opens in new tab)

Harry & Meghan docuseries

(Image credit: Aldercy Carling / Alamy Stock Photo)

According to the expert, Harry and Meghan have become outsiders, with the pair distancing themselves from the rest of the British royal family.

He explained, “I think he’s just cutting himself off from it all. You know, he is turning himself into an outcast, and I don’t think anyone’s going to be looking to — to see if he’s welcome here. And … with her, she’s finished now for sure. And he’s on the verge of being finished.”

Explaining the reasons behind his opinion, Bower noted that Harry’s dad, King Charles III, “hates confrontation.” Harry's bombshell docuseries, which contained a whole lot of confrontation, leaves no doubt that his relationship with King Charles is severely damaged.

Bower told Page Six, “Charles hates confrontation … That’s why he said in his first television interview address after the Queen died, ‘Harry and Meghan, we send our love,. But, you know, the love has been spurned.”

King Charles and Meghan Markle

(Image credit: Newsphoto / Alamy Stock Photo)

The first three episodes of Harry and Meghan's Netflix project, Harry & Meghan, debuted this week on the streaming service. 

Viewers heard their side of the story of their resignation from senior royals in 2020, and their subsequent move to California. Much to the excitement of royal fans, the docuseries also showcased previously unseen photos and videos of Meghan and Harry’s with their two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1. 

Prince Harry
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Royal News and Entertainment writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.

