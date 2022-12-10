Meghan Markle’s siblings break silence on "horrible" and “disturbing” Netflix docuseries

Meghan Markle's (opens in new tab) half siblings, Samantha and Thomas Markle Jr, have branded the Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan (opens in new tab), as "a little bit disturbing" and "hurtful" towards their family.

Meghan Markle's paternal half-siblings, Samantha and Thomas Markle Jr., have labelled their sister's Netflix docuseries 'Harry & Meghan' "horrible," "hurtful," and "a little bit disturbing."

Appearing on Talk TV with Piers Morgan, the siblings described the first volume of episodes as "hurtful" towards the family, with the pair calling Meghan and Prince Harry's claims that she doesn't have a family "ridiculous."

Samantha and Thomas took a particular issue with Prince Harry's bold claims from episode three, where he blamed himself for Meghan's rift with her father. In the episode, Harry said, "if Meg wasn't with me then her dad would still be her dad.

"She had a father before this, and now she doesn't have a father. And I shouldered that." Responding to Harry's statement, Thomas Markle Jr. told Talk TV, "I think it's horrible. The documentary is so far off on so many different levels, it's really a little bit disturbing.

Harry & Meghan docuseries

(Image credit: Aldercy Carling / Alamy Stock Photo)

"Saying that she doesn't have a family and she doesn't have a father, and Harry saying that she has no father now, that's just ridiculous. She just basically brushed the entire family under the carpet like we don't exist, and then lied about not having a family".

In another interview with GB News, speaking with Dan Wootton, Meghan's half sister Samantha accused Meghan of being dishonest throughout the series. Samantha's daughter, Meghan's niece, Ashleigh Hale, was interviewed for the Netflix project and in it described her and Meghan's bond as one of sisters.

In the docuseries, Ashleigh revealed the reason she was not to invited to Harry and Meghan's wedding, saying, "I was hurt on some level but I understood where it was coming from. To know that [I was not invited] because of my biological mother, that this relationship so important to me was impacted in that way. I feel like because of her it was taken away. It's been hard."

However, Samantha claimed that Meghan manipulated Ashleigh and said that she was not the reason Ashleigh did not receive an invite to the wedding. Speaking to GB News, Samantha revealed, "Ashleigh was lied to and my sister in fact was the one reportedly who told Ashleigh she couldn't go to the wedding.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

(Image credit: Courtesy of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex)

"So I felt like she was manipulating my daughter, and that's really sad because my daughter seemingly was holding a grudge and feeling like I was the reason she couldn't come to the wedding."

The backlash comes just days after Netflix released the first three episodes of Harry & Meghan on Thursday the 8th December. The six-part docuseries has been split into two volumes, with the final three episodes due for release on Thursday the 15th December.

