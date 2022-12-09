Prince Harry's one sad regret over coming into Meghan Markle's life
The Duke of Sussex has opened up on the breakdown of Meghan's relationship with her father Thomas Markle.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Prince Harry blames himself for wife Meghan not talking to her dad Thomas Markle, telling Netflix viewers "I shouldered that".
- Prince Harry has the weight of the world on his shoulders - along with feeling guilty for Meghan not talking to her dad.
- The Duke of Sussex spoke out about the break down of their family relationship.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as Prince Harry's sad reality over Archie and Lilibet's lost chance - 'it was never to be' (opens in new tab) is revealed.
Prince Harry has admitted that he has "shouldered" responsibility for his wife Meghan Markle not talking to her dad Thomas (opens in new tab).
The Duke of Sussex has spoken out in the new Netflix docu-series (opens in new tab) which aired this week with three episodes - and the remaining three episodes are set to air next week - the same day as Kate Middleton's Christmas carol concert (opens in new tab).
Meghan's relationship with her father reportedly broke down when he set up paparazzi photographs of himself making preparations to attend their wedding which he sold to a British tabloid. But according to Meghan, he lied to her about talking to the press - and Thomas later expressed his regret over what happened and he did not attend their wedding (opens in new tab).
In the third episode of the controversial new series, Harry admitted, "Of course, it's incredibly sad what happened. She had a father before this and now she doesn't have a father."
He added, "And I shouldered that because if Meg wasn't with me, then her dad would still be her dad."
A post shared by Netflix UK & Ireland (@netflixuk) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
In the docu-series Meghan speaks candidly about her father after revealing how she was urged to call Thomas and find out if he had been colluding with the paparazzi for a story.
""H and I called my dad. I said, 'Look, they're saying you're taking money from the tabloids to stage photos. Is this true?' He says no," she recalled, adding that they offered to have someone come and get him from Mexico before media could swarm his home as a result of the story that would come out.
"And he said, 'No, no, I have things I need to do.' And it felt really cagey," Meghan said. "I was like, 'It doesn't make sense.' And when we hung up, I looked at H. I was like, 'I don't know why, but I don't believe him.' "
Meghan later revealed that he father wouldn't pick up her 20+ calls and admitted that he found out through news agency TMZ that he wasn't going to her wedding and that he was in hospital.
Meghan & Harry episodes 1-3 are available to stream on Netflix now, episodes 4-6 are available 15th December.
Related features:
- How much did Harry and Meghan get from Netflix?
- How did Harry and Meghan meet and when?
- When did Harry and Meghan step down as senior royals?
- Harry and Meghan's new home: Where is it and when did they move to LA?
- When is Archie Harrison’s birthday and what is his full name?
- Netflix docuseries will “further fuel talk of a rivalry” as producers pitted Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton against one another in “utterly explosive" episodes
- How the timing of Meghan and Harry's Netflix docu-series could tarnish something special for Kate Middleton
- Prince Harry reveals the real way he and Meghan Markle first met in Netflix series and it's so relatable
- Meghan Markle details 'amazing' first Christmas with Queen and hilarious Prince Philip chat in Netflix show
- Meghan Markle reveals Archie's favourite song to sing - and does the sweetest impression
- Prince Harry says 'so much' of Meghan reminds him of mother Princess Diana
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
Strictly Come Dancing live tour 2023: Who will be there and how to get tickets
Strictly Come Dancing: The Live Tour is returning to UK arenas but which celebs are going to be there?
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Married at First Sight UK Christmas Reunion: Release date, line-up and what to expect
If you've been wondering when is the Married at First Sight Christmas Reunion and what to expect from the festive dinner party, we've got everything you need to know about the show's special
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Prince Harry says 'so much' of Meghan Markle reminds him of his mother Princess Diana
Prince Harry candidly shared how much Meghan reminds him of Princess Diana, saying they share the same 'warmth'
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Meghan Markle details 'amazing' first Christmas with Queen and hilarious Prince Philip chat in Netflix show
Meghan Markle shared details of her first Christmas at Sandringham during her and Prince Harry's Netflix show
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Harry reveals the real way he and Meghan Markle first met in Netflix series and it's so relatable
Prince Harry has shared details of the first time he laid eyes on Meghan Markle!
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Prince Harry's sad reality over Archie and Lilibet's lost chance - 'it was never to be'
The Duke of Sussex had reportedly failed attempts to get a photo of the Queen with his two children before she died.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
How the timing of Meghan and Harry's Netflix series could tarnish something special for Kate Middleton
Meghan and Harry's Netflix series lands on the same day as a special event for Kate Middleton
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Meghan Markle makes stunning red carpet return wearing Princess Diana's $90k 'freedom ring'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out on the red carpet to receive the Ripple of Hope Award
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Harry disguises himself as this beloved Marvel hero for a very heartwarming reason
It's your 'friendly neighborhood' Prince Harry! The father of two dons a Spiderman costume for this moving Christmas video
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Meghan Markle gets candid about her childhood on podcast, Archetypes: "I was alone so much as a child”
She highlighted an element which was missing from her childhood
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published