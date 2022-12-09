Prince Harry's one sad regret over coming into Meghan Markle's life

Prince Harry blames himself for wife Meghan not talking to her dad Thomas Markle, telling Netflix viewers "I shouldered that".

Prince Harry has the weight of the world on his shoulders - along with feeling guilty for Meghan not talking to her dad.

The Duke of Sussex spoke out about the break down of their family relationship.

Prince Harry has admitted that he has "shouldered" responsibility for his wife Meghan Markle not talking to her dad Thomas (opens in new tab).

The Duke of Sussex has spoken out in the new Netflix docu-series (opens in new tab) which aired this week with three episodes - and the remaining three episodes are set to air next week - the same day as Kate Middleton's Christmas carol concert (opens in new tab).

Meghan's relationship with her father reportedly broke down when he set up paparazzi photographs of himself making preparations to attend their wedding which he sold to a British tabloid. But according to Meghan, he lied to her about talking to the press - and Thomas later expressed his regret over what happened and he did not attend their wedding (opens in new tab).

In the third episode of the controversial new series, Harry admitted, "Of course, it's incredibly sad what happened. She had a father before this and now she doesn't have a father."

He added, "And I shouldered that because if Meg wasn't with me, then her dad would still be her dad."

In the docu-series Meghan speaks candidly about her father after revealing how she was urged to call Thomas and find out if he had been colluding with the paparazzi for a story.

""H and I called my dad. I said, 'Look, they're saying you're taking money from the tabloids to stage photos. Is this true?' He says no," she recalled, adding that they offered to have someone come and get him from Mexico before media could swarm his home as a result of the story that would come out.

"And he said, 'No, no, I have things I need to do.' And it felt really cagey," Meghan said. "I was like, 'It doesn't make sense.' And when we hung up, I looked at H. I was like, 'I don't know why, but I don't believe him.' "

Meghan later revealed that he father wouldn't pick up her 20+ calls and admitted that he found out through news agency TMZ that he wasn't going to her wedding and that he was in hospital.

Meghan & Harry episodes 1-3 are available to stream on Netflix now, episodes 4-6 are available 15th December.

