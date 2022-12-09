Prince Harry's 'insecurity' revealed by Body Language expert
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex watch awkward throwback clip of Meghan hesitate before choosing Harry.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Prince Harry's 'insecurity' has been revealed by a body language expert who gives us his exclusive analysis from the first part of the Netflix docuseries.
- Prince Harry is showing signs of 'insecurity' as he watches Meghan hesitate over choosing him in an old video clip.
- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are shown a throwback clip of Meghan being interviewed about the Duke before she even met Harry.
- This royal news (opens in new tab)comes after Prince Harry's sad reality over Archie and Lilibet's lost chance - 'it was never to be' (opens in new tab) is revealed.
Prince Harry is said to be showing signs of 'insecurity' as he watches a throwback clip of Meghan struggling to choose between him and Prince William, a body language expert has revealed.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released the first three episodes of their Harry & Meghan Netflix douc-series (opens in new tab) following the controversial trailer (opens in new tab), and during the first 10-minutes of episode one, the Prince and his wife Meghan are faced with watching an awkward throwback clip of Meghan, pre-Harry.
In the clip, recorded back in October 2015, when Meghan attended a Dove Self-Esteem Workshop in Toronto, Meghan was asked a series of rapid fire questions - one of which involved choosing between Princes William and Harry!
Speaking on behalf of Slingo (opens in new tab), about the body language between Harry and Meghan after seeing how she responded, expert Darren Stanton explains, "It was interesting to see that when the two were interviewed in the documentary, Harry had his arm around Megan."
Prince Harry asks Meghan, "do you remember?", to which she replies ,"no".
Darren continues, "As the couple watched the clip together, Megan seemed playful and began teasing Harry. Even though Harry knew she was teasing, he took his arm from around her, and shuffled away from her a tiny bit. This was a clear indication of slight insecurity."
In the throwback clip below, when asked, "Prince William or Prince Harry" Meghan replied, "I don't know" and the interviewer laughed and replied, "Harry" to which Meghan said, "Harry?! Sure."
And upon watching the clip together, Harry repeats Meghan's "sure" before Meghan asks "What year was that?" as she struggles to recall the moment.
"Less than a year..." Harry notes to which Meghan finishes "before we met?"
"Honey I'm sorry, I of course choose you" to which Harry sarcastically replied, "Oh okay, great!"
Darren continued, "As they proceeded to watch the clip and Meghan chose Harry, he began to laugh. His body language changed at that point to show a genuine expression of happiness, as his whole face was engaged."
And added, "He clearly didn’t take the clip seriously, however he did initially show a sudden shift in posture by withdrawing his arm and body next to her momentarily, before returning back to the original position. At that moment, he did feel slightly uncomfortable.”
Harry finishes by saying "It just again shows how little you knew and look how far we've come."
Harry & Meghan, episodes 1-3 are available to stream on Netflix now. Episodes 4-6 air on 15th December.
Related features:
- How much did Harry and Meghan get from Netflix?
- When did Harry and Meghan get married?
- How did Harry and Meghan meet and when?
- When did Harry and Meghan step down as senior royals?
- Harry and Meghan's new home: Where is it and when did they move to LA?
- When is Archie Harrison’s birthday and what is his full name?
- Netflix docuseries will “further fuel talk of a rivalry” as producers pitted Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton against one another in “utterly explosive" episodes
- How the timing of Meghan and Harry's Netflix docu-series could tarnish something special for Kate Middleton
- Prince Harry reveals the real way he and Meghan Markle first met in Netflix series and it's so relatable
- Meghan Markle details 'amazing' first Christmas with Queen and hilarious Prince Philip chat in Netflix show
- Meghan Markle reveals Archie's favourite song to sing - and does the sweetest impression
- Prince Harry says 'so much' of Meghan reminds him of mother Princess Diana
- Prince Harry's one sad regret over coming into Meghan Markle's life
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
Where to watch The Fallout in the UK - streaming details
Following the success of Wednesday and the rising popularity of Jenna Ortega, people want to know where to watch The Fallout in the UK. And we've explained how.
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
When is it too cold to walk your dog? Plus, how to keep your dog safe during cold weather
Find out when is it too cold to walk your dog and how to keeps them warm this winter
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Prince Harry's one sad regret over coming into Meghan Markle's life
The Duke of Sussex has opened up on the breakdown of Meghan's relationship with her father Thomas Markle.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Harry says 'so much' of Meghan Markle reminds him of his mother Princess Diana
Prince Harry candidly shared how much Meghan reminds him of Princess Diana, saying they share the same 'warmth'
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Prince Harry reveals the real way he and Meghan Markle first met in Netflix series and it's so relatable
Prince Harry has shared details of the first time he laid eyes on Meghan Markle!
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Prince Harry's sad reality over Archie and Lilibet's lost chance - 'it was never to be'
The Duke of Sussex had reportedly failed attempts to get a photo of the Queen with his two children before she died.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
How the timing of Meghan and Harry's Netflix series could tarnish something special for Kate Middleton
Meghan and Harry's Netflix series lands on the same day as a special event for Kate Middleton
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Meghan Markle makes stunning red carpet return wearing Princess Diana's $90k 'freedom ring'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out on the red carpet to receive the Ripple of Hope Award
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Harry disguises himself as this beloved Marvel hero for a very heartwarming reason
It's your 'friendly neighborhood' Prince Harry! The father of two dons a Spiderman costume for this moving Christmas video
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
US fans react to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropping series trailer during Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Boston trip
'Let them have their moment'
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published