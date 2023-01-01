Prince Harry’s memoir isn’t just for the public and will ‘be a very unique document’ for his children to learn from, says memoir-writing expert

Prince Harry's (opens in new tab) memoir will not only give the public the chance to read about his life, but will give his children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana, the chance to learn about their father's younger years in his own words, says a memoir-writing expert.

A memoir-writing expert has said that Prince Harry's memoir (opens in new tab) will be a 'unique document' for his two children to read and learn from when they grow up.

will be a 'unique document' for his two children to read and learn from when they grow up. Prince Harry's first-ever memoir, Spare, will be released on January 10th 2023.

The release of Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, is just around the corner and anticipation is setting in. But there are a couple of people who will have to wait a little longer to read the book - Prince Harry's two children, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

A memoir-writing expert has said that Spare will not only provide insight into Prince Harry's life for the public, but will give his two children the chance to read about their father's younger years in his own words when they grow up.

While it might not have been the main aim for Harry as he sat down to write his memoir, the CEO of memoir-writing service StoryTerrace, Rutger Bruining, believes the book will be a great learning tool for his kids.

Rutger Bruining told The Express, "They [Archie and Lilibet] are obviously quite young but I think the memoir will be a very interesting document for them, as he [Harry] won't be able to change the narrative after the book comes out.

"So the fact that he is doing his memoir quite young will show an evolution of his thinking and personal development."

Spare, the expert thinks, will not be Archie and Lilibet's only way to understand their father's struggles but will simply add more details to the stories and memories Harry is likely already sharing with them.

Bruining said, "I don't think there is any risk of this book bringing him apart from his children as I suspect he is just providing them with more information. It will be a very unique document for them to have, even if it's a public document."

As demonstrated in both their six-part Netflix docuseries and Prince Harry's Apple TV+ series The Me You Can't See, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are raising their children with an understanding of their royal roots and, in particular, of their grandmother, Princess Diana.

In Netflix's Harry & Meghan, Meghan is seen holding Archie in front of a black-and-white picture of the late Princess Diana and cooing to the baby, "Who's that? Grandma? Yeah. It's your Grandma Diana."

Last year, in Apple TV+'s mental health series The Me You Can't See, Harry revealed he had hung a picture of his mother in Archie's nursery. He revealed, "I got a photo of her in his nursery, and it was one of the first words that he said - apart from 'mama,' 'papa,' it was then 'grandma'. Grandma Diana.

"It's the sweetest thing, but at the same time, it makes me really sad because she should be here."

