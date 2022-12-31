Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release new Netflix docuseries ‘inspired by Nelson Mandela’
The royal couple produced the new 'Live to Lead' series
Prince Harry (opens in new tab) and Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) have produced a new Netflix docuseries titled Live To Lead, a project ‘inspired by Nelson Mandela’.
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new Netflix docuseries, Live To Lead, which was inspired by Nelson Mandela, was released on Netflix today (31st December).
- The couple are listed as executive producers of the show which was produced by Blackwell & Ruth in association with the Nelson Mandela Foundation, Cinetic Media, and Harry and Meghan's production company, Archewell.
- In other royal news (opens in new tab), Meghan Markle ‘fully intends’ to write a memoir of her own, says insider (opens in new tab)
A mere two weeks after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their new docuseries with Netflix, Live to Lead, a documentary inspired by Nelson Mandela, has hit the streaming platform.
The series' trailer announced the upcoming interview series, executive produced and presented by Harry and Meghan, which shares conversations with people whose ‘actions shape our world’.
The seven-part series features interviews with famous world leaders and activists, including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and social justice attorney and advocate Bryan Stevenson.
According to Netflix, the show will ‘share messages of courage, compassion, humility, hope and generosity,’ with other interviewees including climate change activist Greta Thunberg, South Africa’s rugby captain and social inequality campaigner Siya Kolisi, and feminist activist Gloria Steinem.
In the show's almost two-minute long trailer, Prince Harry explains, "This was inspired by Nelson Mandela, who once said 'What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It’s about people who have made brave choices'."
Meghan then steps in, "It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead. To fight for change and to become leaders and giving inspiration to the rest of us. To live, to lead."
Live To Lead is produced by Blackwell & Ruth in association with the Nelson Mandela Foundation, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's production company Archewell, and Cinetic Media.
Geoff Blackwell, who directed the series, said the show is about "leaders who distinguish themselves through their moral courage, the conviction of their ideals and values, and their prioritisation of others."
Live To Lead is available to watch on Netflix now.
