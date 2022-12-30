Meghan Markle ‘fully intends’ to write a memoir of her own, says insider
Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) is reportedly planning to write her own memoir with an insider saying “It’s just a question of timing and how long she wishes to hold out."
- According to an insider, Meghan Markle is 'contemplating' writing her own memoir as the release date for Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, Spare (opens in new tab), creeps closer.
- The insider said the only thing holding her back from writing the book is her wish to 'preserve what’s left of her and Harry’s relationship with King Charles.'
- In other royal news (opens in new tab), The sweet reason why Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie share an ‘unbreakable’ bond revealed (opens in new tab).
In a mere two weeks, the reportedly explosive contents of Prince Harry’s (opens in new tab) much-anticipated memoir, Spare, will be made public. While royal fans have been invited into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's lives via the screen with their recent Netflix docuseries (opens in new tab), Spare is anticipated to further crack open their lives.
But, even before the release of Spare, which is set for January 10, reports that Meghan Markle could be writing a memoir of her own have already been sparked. And according to reports by OK, the contents of Meghan's possible book could be explosive.
According to an insider close to Harry and Meghan, Meghan “is contemplating getting entirely candid about her time in the royal limelight," and is "considering crafting a memoir of her own,” OK reports.
The source told OK, “She fully intends to write this book and leave no stone unturned. It’s just a question of timing and how long she wishes to hold out in order to preserve what’s left of her and Harry’s relationship with King Charles.”
The source also added that Harry and Meghan will have to be mindful of “what they can still eke out of the monarchy in terms of titles and fringe benefits.”
Despite their reservations, the source promises that Meghan's memoir is on the way. They said, “The feeling at this point is there’s little to lose, and she may as well go ahead,” before adding that “the process is already quietly underway.
“It goes without saying that her book won’t pull any punches. All those who have stood in her way or made life difficult for her and Harry will be called out and dragged into this.”
If the royal family were shaking in their boots over the possible topics covered in Spare, the source believes that they will be even more worried about what Meghan might say. They said, “It’s a nightmare for the royals. Meghan will do whatever she wants, and nobody can stop her.”
