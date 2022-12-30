Meghan Markle could be known as ‘Princess Henry’ if she is stripped of her royal title

A royal expert has revealed that Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) could go by 'Princess Henry' if she and Prince Harry (opens in new tab) are stripped of their official HRH and Sussex titles.

Speculation over whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will loose their royal titles due to their Netflix docuseries and Prince Harry's upcoming memoir has sparked the conversation of their possible future names.

has sparked the conversation of their possible future names. One royal expert has claimed that if the pair are stripped of their Sussex title, Meghan Markle will likely go by 'Princess Henry.'

As the ever-fuelled family feud rages on, speculation over whether King Charles will strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their official HRH and Sussex titles is rife. The conversation began back in 2020 when the pair stepped down from their royal duties but there has been no comment from the royal family as to whether or not they plan to let Harry and Meghan continue using the royal titles.

While the Queen banned the couple from using 'Sussex Royal' for any of their commercial projects, they were allowed to keep both their HRH and Sussex titles. But, that could be about the change.

With the pair's Netflix docuseries and Harry's upcoming memoir, King Charles is reportedly reconsidering his mother's decision and may strip the couple of their official titles.

So what will the couple be known as if not the Sussex's? Editor in Chief of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward speculates that Meghan could be known as Princess Henry.

She told The Royal Beat, "I don’t think anything will happen to the titles because, if they lose their titles, Harry is still a prince of the blood and Meghan instead of being the Duchess of Sussex, [would] be Princess Henry."

Prince Harry will always be a Prince and cannot be stripped of this title as he was born into the family. Subsequently, his wife, Meghan Markle, will always be a Princess.

But why Henry? Well, Harry's real name is Henry, however King Charles and Princess Diana announced early in his life that they were going to use the nickname Harry.

Despite the speculation, Ingrid doesn't think that King Charles will remove the couple's titles. She said, "The Queen gave them the titles, let them keep them - they’re going to be ‘H and M’ anyway. I think the best thing is to leave them, ignore them, and let them get on with it - which is really what the Palace and the Royal Family are doing.”

