Meghan Markle could be known as ‘Princess Henry’ if she is stripped of her royal title
The couple have so far managed to keep their HRH and Sussex titles, but that could be about to change
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
A royal expert has revealed that Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) could go by 'Princess Henry' if she and Prince Harry (opens in new tab) are stripped of their official HRH and Sussex titles.
- Speculation over whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will loose their royal titles due to their Netflix docuseries and Prince Harry's upcoming memoir (opens in new tab) has sparked the conversation of their possible future names.
- One royal expert has claimed that if the pair are stripped of their Sussex title, Meghan Markle will likely go by 'Princess Henry.'
- In other royal news (opens in new tab), The real reason Prince William and Kate Middleton were mentioned in King Charles’ Christmas speech when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not (opens in new tab).
As the ever-fuelled family feud rages on, speculation over whether King Charles will strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their official HRH and Sussex titles is rife. The conversation began back in 2020 when the pair stepped down from their royal duties (opens in new tab)but there has been no comment from the royal family as to whether or not they plan to let Harry and Meghan continue using the royal titles.
While the Queen banned the couple from using 'Sussex Royal' for any of their commercial projects, they were allowed to keep both their HRH and Sussex titles. But, that could be about the change.
With the pair's Netflix docuseries (opens in new tab) and Harry's upcoming memoir, King Charles is reportedly reconsidering his mother's decision and may strip the couple of their official titles.
So what will the couple be known as if not the Sussex's? Editor in Chief of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward (opens in new tab) speculates that Meghan could be known as Princess Henry.
She told The Royal Beat, "I don’t think anything will happen to the titles because, if they lose their titles, Harry is still a prince of the blood and Meghan instead of being the Duchess of Sussex, [would] be Princess Henry."
Prince Harry will always be a Prince and cannot be stripped of this title as he was born into the family. Subsequently, his wife, Meghan Markle, will always be a Princess.
But why Henry? Well, Harry's real name is Henry, however King Charles and Princess Diana announced early in his life that they were going to use the nickname Harry.
Despite the speculation, Ingrid doesn't think that King Charles will remove the couple's titles. She said, "The Queen gave them the titles, let them keep them - they’re going to be ‘H and M’ anyway. I think the best thing is to leave them, ignore them, and let them get on with it - which is really what the Palace and the Royal Family are doing.”
Related articles:
- The sweet reason why Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie share an ‘unbreakable’ bond (opens in new tab)
- The house in Netflix’s Harry & Meghan is not actually Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home (opens in new tab)
- Prince Harry felt like a “gooseberry" when third-wheeling royal engagements with Prince William and Kate Middleton, sources claim (opens in new tab)
- The ‘door will always be left ajar’ for Prince Harry say Buckingham Palace insiders (opens in new tab)
- Meghan Markle’s half-sister allegedly trolled her from 12 different Twitter accounts in a campaign of hate, but she claims she was hacked (opens in new tab)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
The artist who inspired Prince George’s Christmas painting says “his talent is very, very promising”
The artist Hannah Dale said the young Prince has ‘obviously got talent.’
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
20 important dates that will affect your money in 2023
With a new year on the horizon, we run through the key dates to be aware of and how they could affect your money in 2023
By Rachel Wait • Published
-
The sweet reason why Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie share an ‘unbreakable’ bond
The friends have been called ‘an unlikely pair’
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
The real reason Prince William and Kate Middleton were mentioned in King Charles’ Christmas speech when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not
The reported reason is quite a practical one
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
The house in Netflix’s Harry & Meghan is not actually Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home
The £27million mansion has just gone up for sale
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Meghan Markle’s half-sister allegedly trolled her from 12 different Twitter accounts in a campaign of hate, but she claims she was hacked
Samantha Markle's attorney is still investigating
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle step out in matching earrings
Kate Middleton has always been a fan of affordable jewels
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Meghan Markle explains why she chose billionaire Tyler Perry as daughter Lilibet’s godfather
The Hollywood producer appeared on Harry & Meghan to speak about the palace’s treatment of the couple
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton's friend dispels Meghan Markle's Netflix docu-series claims that Kate 'isn't a hugger'
The Princess of Wales' friend has disputed the claims made by the Duchess of Sussex in her and Prince Harry's Netflix documentary.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William will not watch Harry & Meghan documentary with Palace sources citing the royals’ “keep calm and carry on” approach to controversy
The pair reportedly ‘refused’ to watch the series
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published