Kate Middleton and Prince William don't want Prince George, Princess Charlotte or Prince Louis appearing in public but they have no choice, says royal expert
The young royals need to be popular with the public from an early age
Prince William (opens in new tab) and Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) 'wouldn't let their children appear in public, if they had a choice,' a royal expert has revealed.
- According to a royal expert, Prince William and Kate Middleton would rather keep their children, Prince George (opens in new tab), Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab) and Prince Louis (opens in new tab), shielded from the public, but the couple reportedly have no choice but to put them in the limelight.
- The children reportedly must became popular with the public from an early age to cement their future popularity as royals.
Following a slew of adorable appearances by Prince William and Kate Middleton's three young children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, a royal expert has claimed that the royal couple would prefer to keep their children away from the public eye. However, the expert claims that keeping the youngsters away from the public is not a choice Kate and William have.
According to royal expert Duncan Larcombe (opens in new tab), Kate and William believe that if Prince George is seen by the public, he can win their hearts early in his life and become a successful King in the future.
Larcombe explains that this belief likely stems from watching the late Queen Elizabeth II, who became popular with the public from an early age and carried that adoration throughout her life.
Larcombe told OK magazine,“William and Kate wouldn’t let George, Charlotte or Louis appear in public if they had the choice – but they don’t. Because if the public doesn’t fall in love with Prince George as a little boy, then he’s going to be playing catch up for the rest of his life. By the time the Queen came to the throne, the nation had fallen in love with Princess Elizabeth because they felt her pain.
"They saw her very popular father, the unexpected King, die at such a young age and the public loved and supported the Queen because of what happened to her father."
As a future king himself, George's father, William, was also prepared for royal life by attending public engagements with his parents from an early age. But despite the similarities between him and his son, Larcombe believes that William is raising his son very differently to how he was brought up.
He explained, “Although there are some similarities, George is being raised in a very different way to Prince William. William has based his children’s upbringing on the Middleton model – three children, affluent, but hard-working parents and lots of love in the house."
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
